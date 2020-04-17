Image zoom Photography by Mick Hales and Annabel White

Dorinda Medley had her eye on Blue Stone Manor for decades before she called it home.

The Real Housewives of New York star shared the story behind her Tudor-style estate in a recent interview with archdigest.com, explaining that she was always fond of the western Massachusetts home that her grandfather and great-grandfather had a hand in building.

“Even as a kid I had Champagne tastes and caviar dreams,” she told the outlet. “I would drive by with dad and say, ‘I’m gonna own this house one day,’ and he would say, ‘Of course you are, princess.’”

In 2005, Medley’s late husband, Richard, purchased the home for her has a surprise wedding present, and it has since been featured in several prominent episodes of the Bravo reality show.

While the house has made some cameos on RHONY, she says, it hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves. “The show is so focused on the girls, it doesn’t ever really show the architecture,” she explained. “People always come and say, ‘Wow, your house looks so different in person.’”

The 11,000-square-foot residence sits on 18 acres and boasts seven-bedrooms, an expansive kitchen, and furnishings as bold as the reality star’s personality.

“I didn’t want a delicate kitchen,” Medley told the outlet of her vintage-inspired cook space. “I wanted something right out of Beauty and the Beast, someplace you could bring a dead animal and chop it up.”

The 55-year-old explained that when it came to decorating, she wanted to pick colors and textures that would be conversation-starters.

“I want people to walk through and have an opinion,” Medley said, hoping to elicit a range of responses: “‘What’s that? Why is that? Where did that come from? Why do you have it? I love that color! I hate that color!’”

Medley — who is currently social distancing at the estate with her daughter Hannah and family friend Greg Calejo — called her home a “restorative place” to spend time.

“This house is alive, this house talks to you,” she shared.

The nearly 100-year-old home is filled with elegant pieces and elaborate ironwork, AD noted, despite its multiple renovations.

“The house, you have to love it,” Medley says, but admits life here isn’t for everyone. “If you’re not in love with this house and you’re not in love with the Berkshires, then it’s a lot.”

To read the full feature and see more photos, visit archdigest.com.