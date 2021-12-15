The reality TV star's 4,034-square-foot space is back on the market

Bethenny Frankel Re-Lists Her SoHo Apartment for Just Under $7 Million — Take a Look Inside!

Bethenny Frankel's condo is back on the market!

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 51, has re-listed her SoHo loft at $6.995 million — the same price it was listed for when she took down her last listing in September, as reported by Dirt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This time, Frankel has listed the 4,034-square-foot space with Noble Black, David Son and Erik Ternon at Douglas Elliman. She had previously listed the property at the same price with fellow Bravo star Ryan Serhant in April 2021.

The reality star originally purchased the condo for $4.2 million in 2017, per Dirt. Since then, Frankel has made several updates to the space such as refinishing the light hardwood floor, redesigning the kitchen area and installing two fireplaces.

Bethenny Frankel apartment Credit: Douglas Elliman

On one side of the living area is a marble bar that sits underneath a trio of pendant lights. Along the opposite wall are four columns of mirrors that redirect the natural light from three long windows on a third wall.

The living room flows into a joint kitchen-dining room space. The dining room features a branch-like chandelier, while the kitchen comes equipped with an island, stainless steel appliances and vast cabinet space.

Bethenny Frankel apartment Credit: Douglas Elliman

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The main bedroom has it all — a fireplace tucked underneath an inset television, a sitting area and a luxurious bed pushed up against a grey cushioned wall with a pendant light hanging on either side. Behind the bed is a large vanity with light bulbs on either side of the long mirror.

There's also a walk-in closet, featuring pale grey and white storage space lining the walls and at the center of the room. Above the bureaus sits a dangly tiered chandelier.

Bethenny Frankel apartment Credit: Douglas Elliman

Another smaller bedroom is close by with its own set of large windows overlooking the city. The white walls come to life when the simple diamond chandelier lights up the room.

The elegant marbled bathroom features a large glass-door shower, a soaking tub and two sinks. A row of mirrors sits above a counter that spans the length of the room, while a bubble-like chandelier hangs from the high ceiling.