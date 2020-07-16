RHONJ's Melissa and Joe Gorga Relist Mansion for $3M After Major Price Cut — See Inside!

The home was first put on the market in October 2017, for $3.5 million

Melissa and Joe Gorga are still trying to part ways with their Montville, New Jersey, mansion — putting the luxurious pad back on the market for $2,948,888.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars first listed the 16-room, 9,100-square-foot home back in October 2017 for $3.5 million, represented by realtor Jason Failla. Now, PEOPLE can confirm, the property was placed back on the market with a price cut of just over $550,000 on July 6, with Joshua Baris of N.J. Lux Real Estate.

Melissa and Joe, both 41, purchased the property, which is located in the affluent “Pond” section of Montville, for $950,000 in 2007, according to property records. They then worked together to design and custom-build the current home. Joe is a professional house flipper and real estate investor.

The couple, who wed in 2004, share three children: daughter Antonia and sons Gino and Joey. Joe is also the brother of RHONJ cast member Teresa Giudice.

“My family and I have so many amazing memories in this house; Joe and I built and designed it from the ground up,” Melissa told PEOPLE back in 2017 of their decision to put the house up for sale. “However, we decided it was time for a change and we’re excited to see where life brings us next.”

The mansion has six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, and includes a recording studio, movie theater, two-story library, gym, salon, walk-in wine cellar and custom lounge. It's sest on over two acres of land, and the backyard features a pool, outdoor kitchen and entertainment space.

Key features inside the home include the double bridal staircase in the main foyer, a large center island in the kitchen and a marble fireplace in the great room, which leads out to the back patio.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen by Melissa and Joe Gorga to represent them with the sale of their Montville, NJ home,” Baris told PEOPLE of the new listing. “With the combination of Joe's quality construction and my unique online marketing techniques, we are confident that together we will successfully sell this incredible custom-built estate.”

Joe found himself in hot water in February over a questionable Instagram post about his house-flipping business. The entrepreneur came under fire for a since-deleted photo shared on his personal Instagram page, which featured a house-flipping project he claimed was completed by his company.

The post showed what Joe claimed was a before-and-after shot of the same home, writing, “Look at this flip worth $1.9m. Took me 6 months to turn this around. Ripped off the roof & added to the second floor. I think I might move in.”

Soon after, however, Instagram user Caley Svensson, of Park Ridge, New Jersey, reposted the image on her Instagram Story, claiming that the “after” photo was her house — and it had not been flipped by Joe.

“It was a new construction, the foundation was new,” Svensson told Good Morning America, noting that Joe couldn't have flipped because it was built so recently. “Everything about it was new. It was built from the ground up.”

The “before” photo appeared to show a completely different property located on the other side of town, according to property records acquired by Page Six.

A representative for Joe told PEOPLE the post was simply an error made by his social media manager.

“Joe has flipped hundreds of properties since he was 20 years old,” the representative said. “He has a very successful real estate business and relied on a social media person in his office who helped him with all that stuff. Unfortunately, it was just an error that person made that Joe didn’t catch.”