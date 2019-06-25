RHONJ's Danielle Staub's Ex Re-Lists NJ Home Where She Has Been Living for $2.2 Million

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/Getty; Bobby Bank/GC Images

Danielle Staub’s ex husband Marty Caffrey has re-listed the New Jersey home where she has been living, as an agreed upon grace period expires following their divorce.

The exes — who married in May 2018, filed for divorce in August, and finalized their split in February — had made an agreement, according to their divorce settlement, that allowed Staub to continue living in the Englewood residence until April. During that time Staub, 56, was given the opportunity to purchase the house and all the belongings inside from Caffrey, and if she was unable to do so, he would sell the house.

In the interim, a source tells PEOPLE Danielle and Marty had been living amicably in the Englewood residence, so much so that he was happy to let her stay past the April deadline. However, when she was unable to come up with the money, he decided to list the property. “It’s time for him to move on,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a rep for Staub had no comment to PEOPLE, but a source close to Staub tells PEOPLE the reality star is also ready to move on. “Danielle is trying to take a step back from all the drama that has been going on in her life and take care of her mental health,” the insider said.

Caffrey had no comment on the listing.

He has put the 6-bedroom, 8-bath property up for sale for $2,195,000 million with Sotheby’s International Realty. The 7,500-square-foot house features a gourmet kitchen, high ceilings, a media room, and a sauna.

Image zoom Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

He previously listed the house in November 2018. Staub, who was living there at the time, claimed he didn’t tell her before putting it on the market, according to the reality star’s rep.

“Danielle did not know her home, where she lives, was listed for sale until she saw a story about it online,” the rep told PEOPLE. “This is yet another example of the blatant disrespect and emotional abuse she has endured in this relationship.” The action was one of many contentious moments in their public split.

In July, Caffrey posted a negative rant about Staub on social media. The pair took out restraining orders against each other that same month following a domestic dispute at the New Jersey home. The restraining orders were both later dropped.

Staub told PEOPLE last fall that she planned to “push through this like a warrior.” Adding, “I will overcome everything like I always do. I will always land on my feet. And I’m not changing who I am. I might end up alone for the rest of my life, but I’ll be happy.”

Image zoom Courtesy Danielle Staub

Staub has since become engaged to private equity firm managing director and self-declared Duke of Provence Oliver Meier, with whom she agreed to tie the knot in February, one week after finalizing her divorce.

“I’m madly in love,” Staub told PEOPLE of her 21st engagement at the time. “I’m feeling elated and excited for the next stage of my life. I’m going to marry the man of my possible dreams and hopefully I’ll spend the rest of my life in bliss.” The pair were set to wed on March 4, just four days after they announced their engagement, but have postponed their nuptials and have not yet set a new date.