RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Shows Off Redecorated Great Room: See Her Space's Marvelous Make-Under

Teresa Giudice is changing things up!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, revealed over the weekend that she's given her great room a marvelous make-under, trading out the oversized ornate couches, elegant end tables, grand candelabras and flowing drapes for a more streamlined, contemporary look.

Her home's redo comes courtesy of interior designer and luxury furniture maker Jimmy DeLaurentis.

Judging by before-and-after photos, DeLaurentis completely transformed the space. He reconfigured the room's layout, centering conversation in the core of the room under Giudice's pre-existing chandelier with two curved couches, two circular ottomans, and two square glass coffee tables. He also removed the room's rug, revealing the tile floor, and switched out a console table with something much sleeker.

The biggest difference comes from the room's color palette. Before, Giudice's place was defined by deep browns, reds, and golds. Now, DeLaurentis moved her to cool, monochromatic creams and greys, even repainting the fireplace and hanging simple curtains that blend into the walls.

Image zoom Teresa Giudice Getty Images

As a result, more light filters into the room through the double-height windows, giving it a bright, airy feeling. A Buddha statue in the corner and large floral painting help complement Giudice's serene new look.

"Loving my great room @jimmydelaurentis," Giudice wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for customizing these beautiful pieces for me!! ❤️😘."

Image zoom Teresa Giudice's great room before Stonybrook Realty

Image zoom Teresa Giudice's great room after Theresa Giudice/ Instagram

The great room isn't the only major change at Giudice's home.

On Sunday, Giudice gave fans a first look at her new pool, laying out by the space while soaking up the sun on Mother's Day before celebrating with her four daughters.

RHONJ viewers saw the early stages of Giudice's pool construction last season, when her ex-boyfriend and longtime friend Anthony Delorenzo — of Woodside Custom Pools — came over to map the space out.

"For the past three years, I’ve been paying off restitution," Giudice explained in the episode, referencing her legal issues. "Now that I’m done, I do have extra money and the pool is something that my daughters always wanted and they’re going through a very hard time right now."

"It doesn’t take the pain away, but I want to fill up the void as much as I can because Joe’s not here," she added, of husband Joe Giudice — who at the time was still in prison, but has since moved to Italy while he fights his deportation order.

Delorenzo ended up building the perfect paradise, with a shallow section for lounging and a large marble deck complete with arching fountains. The area was lined with rows of bushes and, like inside, Buddha statues.

Image zoom Teresa Giudice's pool Teresa Giudice/Instagram

It's been a tough few months for Teresa.

PEOPLE broke the news back in December that she and Joe were splitting after 20 years together. The pair have been married since 1999, and share four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

"You are the absolute strongest man I know & I know you missed mommy so much but you stayed for us," Teresa wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno. Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband. ... Thank you for showing us all what true love is."