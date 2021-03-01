Tiffany Moon Shows Off Dallas Mansion: Plus, Which Room Can Only Be Opened with Her Fingerprint

Dr. Tiffany Moon's Dallas home is full of drama — of the interior design variety!

The Real Housewives of Dallas star opened up the doors of her Texas mansion to PEOPLE to show off some of her favorite spaces, including those meant for big gatherings and one even family isn't allowed inside.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The glamour begins from the first step into her soaring foyer. "My favorite part of this room is this brand new crystal chandelier that I just had installed because I want the most bling when I walk into my house. I just love it so much," says Tiffany, who shares her home with husband Daniel Moon, their twins Chloe and Madison, 6, and Daniel's twins from a previous marriage, Nathan and Nicole, 16.

Another important feature of the space is less obvious to visitors but was a must for the reality star: "My mother will be proud that when we built this house I had a feng shui master come and we had the stairs facing this way because apparently, it's bad feng shui if your stairs directly face the outside door," she explains. "Mom says then all your money will flow outside and we are not trying to do that. We are trying to keep the money inside."

Image zoom Credit: PEOPLE

The main living space of the 12,000-square-foot home, which has 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, is the great room. Also on the main floor, it has 30-foot ceilings, a fireplace and a special area Tiffany calls "the private conversation nook" for when "you need to step aside at a party" and have a word that won't be overheard.

WATCH THIS: Newcomer Dr. Tiffany Moon Opens Up About Joining The Real Housewives of Dallas

On the same level, the indoor-outdoor dining room and kitchen are technically open to the elements but have a full ceiling to comply with the doctor of anesthesiology's aversion to the bright Texas sun. "Everyone knows that I do not like direct sunlight," she says. It's also home to the family's "famous pizza oven that was featured on the Real Housewives of Dallas" and was imported from Italy.

Image zoom Credit: PEOPLE

Just beyond is the pool and spa, though Tiffany only uses the latter. "Basically it's the only part of my pool that I go in because that pool is a little bit deep for me and I can't swim," she says. The hot tub and adjacent fire pit were also the site of a notorious incident: "Once I was sitting on the ledge of the spa and my hair got into the fire a little bit so we had to put out a little fire in my hair. But no worries that's been fixed now," she recalls.

The basement wine cellar and dining area are Daniel's favorite space and the neighboring movie theater is the kids' go-to — "I'm absolutely sure that if I lifted up a cushion right here, I'd find some popcorn or Cheetos," says Tiffany. But her special room is just off the main suite upstairs: the walk-in closet.

Image zoom Credit: PEOPLE

"I do keep a certain tradition, which is that any time you visit my closet for the first time you have to have a glass of Champagne with me. So I have this little fridge right here and it's basically stocked with Champagne, coffee and water, which really are the only three beverages that you need in life," she notes.

And to make sure all the precious items inside are safe, the room comes with some additional security. "We have a little fingerprint [lock] closet because I had a little situation that my stepdaughter was borrowing some things without my knowing," she says. "So we put this on there just as an extra safety precaution."

Image zoom Credit: PEOPLE

Inside, Tiffany shows off her impressive shoe wall, the Hermes bag collection she's been working on for 20 years (all in individual, dust-free acrylic boxes), as well as a few more relatable features: a drawer full of scrubs for her job at the hospital "organized by color" of course, two full drawers of t-shirts and a whole drawer dedicated to her must-have clothing item: leggings.

"This is my favorite room in the house," she says. "It is organized down to every single last little detail."