Tour Real Housewives of Dallas Star Kameron Westcott's Sprawling Colorado Family Vacation Home

The Real Housewives of Dallas are heading to Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Wednesday’s all-new episode for a stay at Kameron Westcott‘s family vacation home — and PEOPLE has the first look inside the 11,192-square-foot property.

In an exclusive clip, Westcott, 35, gives Bravo fans a tour of the stunning abode, which sits right beside a ski-slope.

The home features 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, as well as a cozy kitchen, a large dining room, classic fireplaces, a glass-top golden elevator, an outdoor hot tub, an indoor bowling alley, and a gym.

“My mother-in-law designed this house about 15 years ago,” Westcott says of the home, which sleeps 16. “She put her heart and soul into everything. Every single detail is all done by her.”

Hand-carved wood details flow throughout the interior, with exposed wood beams accenting the vaulted ceilings and breathtaking metal and glass chandeliers.

Many of the items in the home have historical value.

“All the wood in this house is actually from an old gold mine, which makes it so special,” Westcott explains, later showing off the tin metal ceiling and wood baseboard in one of the suite guest bedrooms. “This gorgeous ceiling is from a hotel in Colorado. Over here, these gorgeous carved wood panels — all of these are actually from an old church in England.”

Because the Beaver Creek home is a shared family getaway, Westcott’s favorite memories in the home are ones she’s had with her husband Court and their two kids (daughter Hilton, 7, and son Cruise, 4).

“The kids are obsessed with coming up here for the holidays because we’re all [under] one roof,” she gushes. “We love to come up here on the holidays and just be with the family.”

Families are even more prone to visit because each bedroom suite is of similar size, and comes with its own private bathroom and walk-in closet. “All of the suites are similar, which is amazing cause no one has to fight over rooms when they come visit,” Westcott says.

A few other standout memories from her time spent on the property? Hanging in the outdoor hot tub off the third-floor patio.

“It’s a ski-in, ski-out house, so we can see all the skiers go down the slopes and we can just be chilling in the hot tube like, ‘Hey skiers, what’s up?’ ” Westcott jokes. “Which is so much fun. I love it.”

And seeing as Westcott is a dog-lover who owns her own line of dog food, it should come as no surprise that she fondly recalls adorable things her pooches do when visiting.

“Our dogs are obsessed with this elevator,” she remarks at one point. “Our dogs are lazy up here and they stand by our elevator and they don’t take the stairs.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.