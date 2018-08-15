Tour RHOD Star Stephanie Hollman's Home After Its Extensive $1.7 Million Renovation

The first thing Real Housewives of Dallas fans need to know about Stephanie Hollman‘s home is that yes, the pool in the living room has been covered up.

PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek inside the reality star’s newly renovated abode, which she shares with husband Travis Hollman and sons Chance, 7, and Cruz, 5.

During season 2 of the hit Bravo show, Stephanie began planning a major remodel for the 8,631-square-foot property — which Travis bought at auction for well under its $8.2 million asking price. The sale itself was a major point of contention for the couple, as was the home’s indoor pool, which was located square in the center of the living room.

Now, $1.7 million later, Stephanie’s renovation is complete — just in time for RHOD‘s season 3 premiere on Wednesday.

“The number one question I get is, ‘What happened to the pool in the living room?’ and the pool is gone,” Stephanie says in a video tour of the 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom mansion. “I turned it into just a nice cozy area for the family to hang out in.”

It may be gone, but it’s easy to get back if need be. “The pool is actually still under this carpet if somebody wants it one day, or if Travis and I decide we want to go for a swim on a daily basis,” Stephanie explains. “We could make that happen.

There is still a pool in Stephanie’s expansive lakeside backyard, of course — beside the basketball court, trampoline, swing, jacuzzi and patio. A family room with a wet bar opens up to the outdoor space, making entertaining a breeze.

Among the many amenities on the property is an elevator and large garage, perfect for Travis’ collection of vintage cars.

Stephanie’s master bath takes convenience to the next level. Want coffee in the morning? There’s a coffee maker right by the shower. Looking for a snack at night? A refrigerator and microwave are just a cabinet over. Don’t feel like going downstairs to the kitchen to do the dishes afterwards? Yup, there’s a dishwasher.

There’s also a steam room, hot tub, heated towel holders, heated flowers, an expansive shower, fireplace, and a separate toilet for Travis. “Which is important, because I appreciate my potty time,” Stephanie jokes.

But the biggest addition to Stephanie’s home is her brand new master bedroom, with a balcony that overlooks the sprawling city landscape.

“The original master bedroom was very small so we wanted something that was very spacious and something that was calm and inviting and that we could have our children in here,” Stephanie says. “I love this room, it’s so beautiful.”

“I think the view is absolutely gorgeous,” she adds. “I have coffee out here all the time. What I love about this area is that you almost feel like you’re downtown and in the country at the same time. It’s really cool.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.