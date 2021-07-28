RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Shows Off Her Newly Decorated O.C. Home and 'Informal Wine Room'

The Real Housewives alum previously shared that she had downsized to her new home and bought a vacation property in Mexico

Vicki Gunvalson is wrapping up renovations on her new home in Coto de Caza, California, and one special area is almost complete.

"Furniture finally got delivered yesterday, and still waiting on more tables for family room and mirrors on [the] wall," Gunvalson captioned the carousel of photos.

Four dark grey swivel chairs "for conversations and wine with friends and family" are placed at the center of the space. A second seating area is located in the adjacent room, with cream-colored love seats framing a pair of gray chairs in between.

"The Jewel Box that @cindyshockey designed for me is exactly what I wanted," Gunvalson said of her interior designer. "Uncluttered with soft grays and cream tones with a touch of natural wood tones is perfect for my new home." She added the hashtags #lowmaintenance, #lessismore and #happyplace.

The kitchen was among the first spaces the RHOC star tackled five weeks before moving in. Gunvalson revealed the finished room in Wednesday's post. It features white cabinets with gold handles, quartzite countertops, a re-configured island and all-new appliances.

Around the corner is a small formal dining space with a grey-stained wood table and upholstered chairs tucked in next to the curving staircase.

Gunvalson previously purchased and then quickly sold a home in North Carolina. She announced the purchase in August 2020, saying that she wanted to be closer to her daughter Brianna and grandkids. But shortly after, her daughter's family moved from North Carolina to Oklahoma when her son-in-law landed a job. The Bravo star put her log home up for sale in February and "got a full price offer" after having it on the market for just one day.