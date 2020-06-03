"After spending over 30 years in one of my favorite places in the world, I closed on my vacation/retirement house today,” Vicki Gunvalson said

RHOC 's Vicki Gunvalson Shows Off New Home, Acknowledging 'Some of You May Think It’s Wrong'

Vicki Gunvalson is heading to her happy place.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared that she just purchased a home in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico to serve as a vacation and retirement home, calling the destination “one of my favorite places in the world.”

“Well I did it! After spending over 30 years in one of my favorite places in the world, I closed on my vacation/retirement house today,” Gunvalson, 58, wrote in an Instagram post on May 26.

“Other than being with my children, grandchildren and @stevelodge_oc, it’s one of my happiest and fondest memories and one of my parents' favorite destinations.”

“I know some of you may think it’s wrong, especially in the state of the world, but for me it immediately gives me hope and peace that things will resume to a new sense of normal soon. I won’t be visiting there until I’m able, but as of today I own a home that makes me happy,” she continued, seeming to acknowledge the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside the message, Gunvalson shared a video tour of her new home, showing off the many spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, along with some ocean views.

The home in the video is furnished, but the reality star noted in her caption that she will be donating the existing furniture and hiring a decorator to design the space.