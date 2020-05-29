The Real Housewives of Orange County star and the Fox News correspondent got engaged in the apartment in November 2019

Kelly Dodd's Fiancé Lists NYC Apartment Where He Proposed: 'His Future Is with Me in California'

Rick Leventhal proposed to his fiancé Kelly Dodd on the balcony of his New York City apartment back in November — and now the memory-filled home is officially on the market.

"Rick just put his place on the market this week because he’s relocating to California and our new house in Newport Beach," the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 44, tells PEOPLE. "I will always love that apartment because Rick proposed to me there on his terrace overlooking the city."

"That apartment has brought us both tons of luck," Dodd continued, noting that she and Leventhal have spent plenty of time there together, including during the coronavirus pandemic. "It's light and bright, we grilled and relaxed and enjoyed it so much... but his future is here with me in California and we’re both so excited for his move, which we hope will happen very soon."

The reality star shared a video promoting the apartment listing on her Twitter on Wednesday, directing fans to a one-minute tour of the home on Youtube. In the video, the three-room apartment appears light and airy with all-white walls, a walk-in closet and an open kitchen with stainless-steel appliances.

According to the listing, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is in the Kips Bay neighborhood of Manhattan, and is listed for $825,000 with Gill Chowdhury of Warburg Realty.

The unit is on the 19th floor of a doorman building and has a 253-square-foot private terrace complete with an outdoor fireplace — the spot where Leventhal, 59, proposed.

BravoTV.com confirmed in March that Leventhal and Dodd had bought a home in California together. Leventhal, a senior correspondent for Fox News, arranged to move from the New York office to their West Coast newsroom in order to be with Dodd.

On February 26, Dodd shared a video of Leventhal in his new workplace, captioned “I am beyond excited to have my @rickleventhal working in LA!!! Dreams do happen!!”

They became engaged in November, when Dodd was in New York for BravoCon. The reality star shared the happy news on Instagram and explained that Leventhal had filled his apartment with flowers and champagne for the big moment.

“I’m beyond excited for our future together,” Dodd told PEOPLE at the time. “Rick is my best friend. My partner in crime. I’m so in love. I can’t believe this happened to me. I feel like I just won the lottery.”

“He said this amazing speech about our love and then got down on one knee and pulled out this giant ring,” she continued. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Leventhal added at the time, “I feel like the luckiest guy on earth.”

The couple also told PEOPLE they are considering tying the knot on Oct. 10, 2020.

Back in September, Dodd first mentioned that date on Instagram, telling a fan they had picked that date despite not being engaged at the time.