RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Husband Sean Hit With Lawsuit Over $45K in Allegedly Unpaid Rent

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke are facing a lawsuit over their O.C. rental home.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 43, and her estranged husband are being sued for $45,000 in allegedly unpaid rent by their former Newport Beach landlord, PEOPLE can confirm. The civil suit was filed in Orange County on July 12 according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE — the same day Braunwyn, who came out as a lesbian in December, and Sean announced via Instagram Live that they had decided to temporarily separate.

The suit was filed by Karen Ogden, the owner of the Newport Beach mansion that the Windham Burkes, who share seven kids, have been calling home since approximately January 2020, when they agreed to pay $15,000 a month in rent. According to the court documents, Ogden gave the couple an eviction notice on June 16, 2021.

A representative for Bravo declined to comment.

In late March, PEOPLE reported that the rental home in question — a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property that spans almost 8,000 square feet — had been listed for sale for $6,795,000.

In a statement to PEOPLE, listing agent Holly Duplanty of Compass described the home as "one of those rare and special properties that everyone wants to peek inside of. Having been featured on the Real Housewives of Orange County, that interest has only intensified from the glimpses seen on the show."

The home still appears to be on the market, according to the listing.

In their Instagram Live on Monday, Braunwyn and Sean mentioned that they were moving out of the home.

"We are packing up this house, the one we filmed in last year, and we are moving," Braunwyn said. "We have decided jointly that we are going to take a few months apart."

The reality star, who announced her exit from RHOC last month, explained that she plans to move to Hawaii while Sean will rent a place in Newport Beach, which Fernanda Rocha — who Braunwyn is dating — helped him find.

"He is moving into a furnished rental for a few months and I am taking the kids to Hawaii for a while," she said.

"We're going to see what that's like, living apart for a little while," Sean added.

When Braunwyn came out as a lesbian in December, the pair said they had no plans to divorce and would move forward with an open marriage. They have been married for over 20 years.

Now, the couple said they are "putting their children first."

"What we are doing right now is really healthy for them. I am taking my kids for six or seven weeks and when they come back, they will have a place at their father's," she said.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Braunwyn and Rocha — who appeared on season 6 of RHOC — are dating. However, a rep for the star told PEOPLE that they were not in an exclusive relationship at the time.

Rocha told PEOPLE, "I am enjoying spending time with Braunwyn and learning about her personal journey. She is in an amazing place and I am so happy for her."