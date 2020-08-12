Vicki Gunvalson Lists Orange County Home of 20 Years for $3.4M After Moving Into Mexico Condo

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson is hoping to say goodbye to her longtime California home.

Earlier this week, the Bravo star, 58, officially put her Coto de Caza residence on the market for $3.35 million, per the Los Angeles Times. The listing comes just over a month after she announced she had officially moved to a condo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house was built in 1995 in the transitional style. Its two-story layout also contains an office, a center-island kitchen, formal living and dining rooms off the entry, as well as a family room with a wet bar.

Outside, the property is perfectly equipped for the warm Southern California climate with multiple outdoor seating areas, a barbecue pavilion and a fire pit. There is also a custom swimming pool decked out with water slides, a spa, a built-in lounge and waterfalls.

Gunvalson has reportedly owned the home since 2000, when she bought the house with her ex-husband, Donn Gunvalson, for $1.1 million.

Last month, Gunvalson revealed in an Instagram video post that she had officially moved into the Puerto Vallarta, condo she purchased at the end of May.

"I took a leap of faith, I ended up closing on a condo last month and I got here last night," the Chicago native explained to fans in the video, filming herself in front of a view of the ocean from the condo's balcony. "And I thought, you know what? This was what was meant to be."

"Although I was apprehensive to go through with it, I have to tell you all it was one of my best decisions," she wrote of the purchase in the post's caption.

On May 26, Gunvalson first shared with her fans that she had purchased a home in the Mexican resort city to serve as a vacation and retirement home, calling the destination "one of my favorite places in the world."

"I know some of you may think it's wrong, especially in the state of the world, but for me it immediately gives me hope and peace that things will resume to a new sense of normal soon. I won't be visiting there until I'm able, but as of today I own a home that makes me happy," she wrote at the time, seeming to acknowledge the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.