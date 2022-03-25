RHOC Star Jen Armstrong Selling Newport Beach Home for $6 Million — See Inside!
Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Armstrong is selling her multimillion-dollar Newport Beach, Calif., home, PEOPLE confirmed.
Armstrong, 41, and her husband Ryne Holliday, 42, along with their three children are moving out of the more than 3,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bathroom property that was seen on season 16 of the Bravo reality series.
The family is looking for a "fresh start," Armstrong told Page Six of the move, adding, "Our home is for sale with 180-degree ocean views in a market where there's no inventory."
The home is on the market for $5,999,000 listed with real estate agent Scott Sumner.
The single story property features spacious living and dining areas, but its standout feature are the views of the Pacific, and both Catalina and San Clemente Island.
The family has plans to settle down in another part of Orange County near where Armstrong grew up.
"Although we are sad to give up the home we just remodeled, we thought it was the perfect time to move back to my childhood neighborhood which has always been my dream," the reality star, who is also the CEO of Advanced Skincare Dermatology and Plastic Surgery in Orange County, told Page Six.
The couple is making the big move after a recent month-long separation, and some well-documented marital strife that played out on the show.
"I'm just going to be honest. We actually separated. We separated and then lived life without each other," she told the outlet.
On season 16 of RHOC, which is currently airing, stars Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson are joined by former housewife Heather Dubrow, as well as newcomers Noella Bergener and Armstrong.