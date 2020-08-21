Teddi Mellencamp Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $6M with Kyle Richards' Real Estate Agent Daughter

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member recently revealed that her family is relocating to the neighborhood of Encino, near two of her costars

The listing is held by The Agency, the real estate company owned by her costar Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky. Richards’s daughter Farrah Aldjufrie is the listing agent for the property, which Teddi and her husband Edwin Arroyave purchased for $4,070,000 in 2017.

“Situated in the Hollywood Hills just above the Sunset Strip, the modern estate captures panoramic city to ocean views from nearly every room,” according to Farrah, who shared a gallery of photos of the home on Instagram.

“Two stories of living space include an open-plan great room with Fleetwood pocket doors, a seamless modern kitchen, five bedrooms, including a master suite with walk-in dressing room, a gym and home office,” her caption notes. “The spectacular pool terrace extends over the hillside, floating above the city below, featuring a dining patio, lounge and BBQ kitchen/bar.”

She also stated that the home is “incredible for entertaining” and can serve as either a bachelor pad or a place for a family. “Rarely do I see a home that can be either of these things!” Farrah wrote.

In a video tour Teddi gave Bravo after moving in, she gushed over the home's spectacular view.

“The view is really my happy place," the reality star and daughter of John Mellencamp said. "You feel a little stressed? All of a sudden you walk out here, you take a couple of breaths and you're good to go."

