RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke Lists Bel Air Mansion for $9 Million — See Inside!

Sutton Stracke is ready to say goodbye to her longtime L.A. estate.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, is selling her Bel-Air mansion for $8.95 million, listed with Michael Mahoney of Keller Williams Beverly Hills, PEOPLE can confirm.

The socialite and her ex-husband, Christian Stracke, bought the home in 2012 for $7 million, realtor.com reports, and lived there together with their three children — daughter Porter and sons Philip and James — until their divorce in 2017 after nearly 17 years of marriage. After the split, Stracke continued to live in the home, which has made cameos on RHOBH.

According to the listing, the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom property was built in 1936 by famed Hollywood architect James Dolena, who imbued the home with an air of traditional elegance.

Sitting on almost an acre of land off a quiet cul-de-sac, the sizable estate has hosted many events throughout Stracke's years there, from housewife hangouts to back-to-school parties.

A formal foyer with a curved staircase welcomes guests into the home, leading into a spacious living room featuring a grand piano, which Stracke has decorated with local art from her hometown of Augusta, Georgia, according to BravoTV.

The living room connects to a formal dining room, where the self-described debutante hosted dinner parties and holidays.

A theater room, sunroom and chef's kitchen are highlights of the family home. Stracke told BravoTV in March that the kitchen was where she and the kids spent the most time, explaining that they do their homework at the kitchen table.

Outside, an infinity pool and spa are perfect for relaxing in the L.A. sun, along with plenty of grass for the kids to run around. A balcony off the master suite overlooks the backyard.

The master suite has a walk-in closet that houses the fashionista's collection of designer clothes, shoes and accessories, which she showed off in a BravoTV video tour in March.

According to her Bravo profile, Stracke also owns an estate in Augusta, and a three-bedroom apartment in New York City.

She made her RHOBH debut during season 10, after Bravo announced her casting in August 2019. Last month, Stracke appeared on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast and claimed that while she was originally brought on the show as a main "Housewife," she has since been demoted to part-time after her kids were unable to film.

"My ex-husband just was adamant that they could not film with me, and I totally get it,” she said at the time. "It was hard. It was a hard blow because, you know, it’s exciting to do."

Ultimately, Stracke said she decided to move forward with her "friend of" role on RHOBH to give herself a "purpose."