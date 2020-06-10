RHOBH's Kyle Richards Relists Bel-Air Home for Sale for $6 Million — See Inside!

The reality star and her real estate broker husband Mauricio Umansky moved into a new home in Encino, Calif. in 2017

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her realtor husband Mauricio Umansky have relisted the California mansion they put up for sale after moving out almost three years ago.

They've been renting out the property in the interim, but the couple are now offering it to purchase again with a lower price tag: $5.95 million.

The first time around, Umansky was not the realtor, despite it being listed with his company. Instead, his step-daughter Farrah Aldjufrie (Richards’s daughter from her first marriage) and his father Eduardo Umansky held the listing. Now, Umansky has joined them as well.

The 6,250-square-foot, seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home is tucked away on a quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac, according to the listing. Inside, an opulent foyer showcases the open staircase, 20-foot ceilings and Carrara marble-and-black granite tile floors.

The great room, designed by Richards's friend Faye Resnick. boasts hand-painted walls and glamorous touches like a gilded marble fireplace.

The spacious chef's kitchen was a popular hangout for Richards, 51, on RHOBH when she was living in the home while filming. It features custom white cabinetry, marble countertops and a large island.

Two en-suite bedrooms and private maids' quarters are located downstairs, while the upstairs has four additional sleeping spaces — including the master bedroom, which has its own fireplace. There's also an office and custom dressing room.

In the backyard, there's a putting green and a private tennis court is equipped with lights for night matches. Richards, who has appeared on RHOBH since it premiered in 2010, hosted her famous white parties around the large swimming pool and spa, and on the dining and lounge terraces.