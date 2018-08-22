Goodbye Beverly Hills and hello Baha Mar!

This week, some of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills traded 90210 for a trip to the Bahamas, where the Bravo stars are soaking up the summer sun together.

Dorit Kemsley shared a snap of herself with Camille Grammer, newcomer Denise Richards and veteran Lisa Rinna by the pool, where each of the ladies showed off their fit physiques in bright one and two-piece bathing suits.

“Support your local girl gang #90210 🐠🌺☀️💦” Kemsley, who opted for a yellow strapless bikini, captioned the Instagram photo.

Grammer also shared a cast photo to Instagram of the ladies enjoying the crystal clear waters of the Bahamas.

“Beaching it! 🌴” she captioned the image, which featured herself and the Housewives posing on the sand.

On Monday, Grammer enjoyed some “fun girl time” with Richards, 47, and Rinna, 55, in Nassau.

Earlier this month, Richards confirmed her participation in the hit Bravo show’s upcoming ninth season exclusively to PEOPLE.

“I am so excited to join the cast of [RHOBH] as I am a huge fan of the show,” she said.

She’ll join Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Rinna and Kemsley, all of whom are expected to be back for another round of drama in the 90210.

“I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies… and hopefully meeting Boy George!!” Richards added to PEOPLE, referencing Kemsley’s close friendship with the ’80s pop icon. (Her husband, Paul, is Boy George’s manager.)

The Wild Things star had been rumored to be in discussions with producers for years, but “the timing was never right,” a source close to the show told PEOPLE.

“Denise has been wanting to join the show for a long time,” the source explained. “She’s a huge Housewives fan and watches all of the shows. And she has close relationships with many of the women in real life, including Kyle and Lisa Rinna.”

“The timing was never right for her in the past, but the producers needed to shake the dynamic of the show up after a season without much conflict,” the source continued. “She’s going to be a great fit. She’s not afraid of the drama. And she lives a glamorous, Hollywood life — which the show looks for.”

Season 9 of the show is expected to premiere later this year.