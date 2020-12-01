The reality star partnered with Balsam Hill and celebrity designer Brad Schmidt to transform her Atlanta home for the holidays

RHOA 's Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Epic Holiday Decor: 'They Call Me the Queen of Christmas'

Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams is celebrating Christmas in style this year.

As the reality star, Dish Nation radio host, and Black Lives Matter activist tells PEOPLE, "I am big on the holidays. It's the most important time of the year."

To transform her home into a winter wonderland, Williams, 39, partnered with Balsam Hill, well known for its grand, lifelike Christmas Trees; and their celebrity designer Brad Schmidt, a favorite holiday decorator of stars like Neil Patrick Harris, Steven Spielberg and Denzel Washington.

Porsha Williams and daughter Pilar Jhena

"I can just already feel the holiday spirit because they came in and completely transformed my home," she marvels. "They call me the queen of Christmas on all of my shows because in my Zoom backgrounds, are next-level Christmas decorations."

Williams says she "absolutely loves" the Biltmore Spruce Tree that Schmidt chose for her.

"It's a more traditional Christmas tree," she says. "I absolutely love it because over the years I've done the wacky trees, all-white or pink. But this year I really needed to get back to the basics, because we've been through so much. It's been a really hard 2020."

Her multiple trees are decked out in swirls of gold-trimmed burgundy ribbon, gold beaded garland and oversize versions of classic glass ornaments. The color scheme continues with a garland cascading down her spiral staircase and draped over the mantel of the living room fireplace.

The living room also features metallic trees and woodland creatures decorating a credenza and large silver ornaments nestled in the hearth.



"Whenever someone comes over to my house now that it is completely transformed into Christmas-land, it just sets the tone," she adds. "Their energy is lifted. They feel fun, joyful — all of that is a part of the holiday. We actually have custom stockings hanging on my fireplace mantle, and we have one for each close member of the family. And all of that means something. Stockings, stuffers, these are all traditions that we have to keep going. The world is changing and tradition is the one constant that warms our hearts."

Porsha Williams and daughter Pilar Jhena

The mother of one — she shares daughter Pilar Jhena, who turns 2 in March, with fiancé Dennis McKinley — says her love of the holidays carries over to her child, who was blown away by this year's decorations.

Says Williams, "When Balsam Hill got finished, she came downstairs and — she talks now — she said, 'Wow. Wow. Oh, wow.' And her face just lit up. My heart got so big to see her enjoying all of the Christmas lights and everything. So this year is going to be the first year where she's really going to understand what's going on. She knows that it is a special time of the year because of how the house is decorated."



RHOA is currently filming season 13 of the hit Bravo series. The new season will feature returning Housewives Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Bailey and Williams, along with newcomer Drew Sidora.