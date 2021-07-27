Retta to Host New HGTV Series Ugliest House in America, Featuring the Country's 'Wildest' Homes

"I loooove a renovation 'before and after,' so to have a front-row seat from beginning to end in Ugliest House in America is pretty damn exciting," said the comedian and Parks and Recreation alum

HGTV just got better — because their newest host is Retta!

The comedian and Parks and Recreation alum, 51, has signed on to be the host of the network's upcoming series Ugliest House in America, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The series, set to air in early 2022, will follow the star as she travels across the country touring homes nominated by their owners as being in need of some serious makeovers. And these aren't just some boring or outdated properties — these are the worst of the worst from coast to coast. After seeing them all, Retta and her team will select the "ugliest house in America," and surprise the homeowners with a $150,000 renovation.

"I loooove a renovation 'before and after,' so to have a front-row seat from beginning to end in Ugliest House in America is pretty damn exciting, especially since I fancy myself an amateur designer," Retta said in a press release. "My go-to design recommendations are to add a chandelier and more cabinets for storage, so amateur!"

HGTV says they selected Retta for the role because they knew she'd add humor and grace to a series that's bound to push the boundaries.

"Ugliest House in America is going to offer an exploration of America's homes like we've never seen before," said Betsy Ayala, the senior vice president of production and development at HGTV, in the press release. "This series will be eye-candy with a twist as we showcase 'home' in an entirely new way, and with Retta at the helm, is sure to be a hilarious and fun-filled journey of the country's oddest, wildest and most ridiculous homes."

In addition to her role on Parks and Recreation, where she played the hilarious character Donna Meagle (whose infamous catchphrase was "Treat yo'self"), Retta is known for playing Ruby Hill on NBC's Good Girls, her stand-up comedy and her book of essays, So Close to Being the Sh*t, Y'all Don't Even Know.