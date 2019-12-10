Restored by the Fords' Leanne Ford Picks the Best Gifts for HGTV Addicts, Design Lovers and More

Motorized Spin Art Center
“For the kids or the big kids. I use this to make abstract art for my interior design projects. Just take your fave splash pieces to the printer to blow them up. The bigger the better.”
Buy it! $17, lakeshorelearning.com
Typography Scrabble
“A gift for the left and right-brained members of the family.”
This designer take on the classic boardgame features tiles with letters in 15 different fonts.
Buy It! $120, amazon.com
Work in Progress by Leanne Ford and Steve Ford
“We all have that creative genius friend that we know can do whatever they set their mind to, but something seems to be holding them back from going for it… give this book to THEM!”
Leanne and her brother and HGTV co-star Steve Ford released their first book in October.
Buy It! $18, amazon.com
Beautiful Oops by Barney Saltzbert
“Teach the kiddos early, sometimes mess ups make the best stuff.”
Leanne and husband Erik welcomed their first child together, daughter Ever, in March.
Buy It! $10, amazon.com
World Vision Donation
“For the friend that has it all, including a big heart! The most creative gift of all, love — and some goats.”
This humanitarian organization provides families in need around the world with farm animals and other necessities to help them build a livelihood.
Buy It! $110 for two chickens and a goat, worldvision.org
Wear Black Paint White Tee
“For your HGTV watching, family room rearranging, paint brush grabbing, weekend warrior, interior design loving crew. You know the ones!”
Leanne wears this shirt — touting her favorite hues for clothing and walls — on Restored by the Fords.
Buy It! $30, leanneford.com
Madre Mezcal
“Hemingway had absinthe; we have mezcal.”
Buy It! $60 for 750ml, caskers.com
Buck Mason Chore Coat
“This thing is gonna hit its prime after about about 3 or 4 oil paintings are finished while wearing it!”
This meanswear line was cofounded by her husband, Erik!
Buy It! $155, buckmason.com
Terra Cotto Cast Iron Casserole Dish
“There’s not much that’s more creative than cooking. Or if you’re like me, covertly transferring take out into beautiful cookware before serving.”
Buy It! $70 for 5″ x 4″, sambonet-shop.com
Spray Can Martini Shaker
“The sound effects from shaking their martini will inspire the artist in all of us!”
Buy It! $23, shop.mcny.org