Resort Developer Sues Disney and Fox for $1 Billion Over Abandoned Theme Park

A resort development company is suing Disney and Fox for at least $1 billion in damages, alleging the companies breached a contract when they pulled out of a deal to open a theme park in Malaysia.

According to the New York Times, Genting Malaysia filed the lawsuit in California on Monday against Walt Disney Company and Fox Entertainment Group, citing an agreement that was made in 2013. According to the suit, Fox withdrew from their agreement to license its intellectual property for a Fox World theme park at Resort World Genting in Malaysia.

Fox World Theme Park was scheduled to open in the first half of 2019, and would have been the first of its kind.

Genting claims it has already invested $180 million in the project.

Fox issued a “notice of default,” which ended the agreement, but Genting claims that the company had no grounds to pull out of their deal, the Times reports. The lawsuit also accuses Disney and 21st Century Fox of interfering with the contract, which caused Twentieth Century Fox Licensing and Merchandising to breach it.

Disney, which acquired Fox in July 2018 after the deal was first sruck, reportedly raised issues with the agreed upon park because Genting’s current resort includes a casino, which conflicts with Disney’s stance against gambling.

Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.