The $7 Candle That Over 4,200 Amazon Shoppers Use to Keep Mosquitoes Away
If the only thing keeping you from enjoying your backyard is pesky insects, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend trying this citronella candle that repels mosquitoes and other flying bugs. The best part? It's on major sale right now.
Created by the aptly named insect repellent brand Repel, the Citronella Candle is made with real citronella oil, a natural insect repellent. The 20-ounce three-wick candle has a burn time of up to 40 hours, so you can use it plenty of times to keep insects away from your yard, deck, patio, porch, or other outdoor areas.
Buy It! Repel Citronella Candle, $6.97 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
If you have sensitive skin or just don't like feeling sticky, the candle is a great alternative to bug spray. Not to mention, it's so easy to use — simply light it up on a heat-resistant surface and allow it to repel mosquitoes as it burns. According to the brand, you'll notice the most results within three feet of the candle, so if you have a larger outdoor space, you may consider using multiple candles to create a barrier of flying insect protection (just make sure they're at least 18 inches apart).
More than 4,200 Amazon customers have given the citronella candle a five-star rating, with people calling it "the best mosquito repellent" and saying it "actually works."
"[This is a] great citronella candle that actually does what it's supposed to do," wrote one reviewer. "We have a wraparound porch and practically live on it during spring, summer, and fall. The flying insects were terrible at night until I purchased this candle."
"We have a small container garden that we love checking in on every day, and my husband can't seem to walk out the front door without being attacked by every mosquito in the neighborhood," said another. "We put this candle right at the top of the walkway and light it as we walk by. It helps immensely with the mosquitoes! We will definitely buy more to line the walkway!"
While the bug repellent candle usually costs $20, you can get it for just $7 on Amazon thanks to a 65 percent discount. For a large candle that will keep your outdoor spaces mosquito-free, that's a steal. Be sure to snag the citronella candle before the deal ends.
