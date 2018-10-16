You Can Now Rent Madonna and Guy Ritchie's Former London Home for $973 per Night

Live like Madonna and Guy Ritchie for a night — or at least, how they used to.

The exes’ former home, located in London’s Kensington neighborhood, is available to book through vacation rental site HomeAway.com. Pricing starts at $973 a night. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, which sleeps six, boasts a traditional mews-house style, open entertaining spaces, a gourmet kitchen, paved limestone shower and a floor-to-ceiling library.

French doors leading to a balcony and arched windows let in plenty of light.

According to the listing, the celebrity-worthy abode is located near several iconic London locations, including Hyde Park, Kensington Palace and the shopping destination Kensington High Street.

The Times of London reports the pop star, 60, and filmmaker, 50, owned the home from 1999 to 2003, and parts of Ritchie’s movie Layer Cake, released in 2005, were filmed there.

According to the Observer, Ritchie was living there when the couple first started dating, but they eventually traded it in for a much bigger residence.

Madonna and Ritchie met in 1998 at a lunch hosted by Sting and his wife Trudie Style. The pop icon gave birth to Ritchie’s first son, Rocco, in August of 2000, and they married four months later in December. The couple also welcomed a boy named David together in 2006. By October 2008, the couple had plans to divorce.

A lengthy custody battle over Rocco, who was arrested for possession of marijuana in late 2016, followed. In September 2016, a judge ruled that Rocco would stay in the U.K. with his father and attend school. Rocco is now 18 years old, and David is 13.