Amazon Shoppers Swear This Powerful $40 Handheld Massager Relieved Their Neck and Back Pain

At the beginning of the pandemic, those working from home constructed affordable makeshift desks and perfected their posture in comfortable, ergonomic chairs. But the longer offices stayed closed, the easier it became to type horizontally from the couch and sit in Twister-inspired positions on the floor. And while it certainly may have been comfortable to lay in bed, your neck perched up by cozy, down-alternative pillows, it's likely your shoulders, arms, and back are begging for relief.
If a massage appointment is out of the question, consider a cheaper option: a portable massager. The RENPHO rechargeable handheld deep massager is just $39.99 on Amazon, where it's picked up over 25,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Built with percussion technology, the massager has been designed to relax everything from feet and calves to shoulders and neck, all at the press of a button. Plus, the long shape allows for easy extension to historically difficult-to-reach places like the upper and lower back.
Simply target a singular area of pain or tightness with the round ball attachment and let the powerful motor do the rest of the work. It's cordless and rechargeable — so you can bring it with you or merely store it in the home office — and once the massager has a full battery, it'll last 140 minutes before needing to be charged again.
Buy It! RENPHO Rechargeable Handheld Deep Massager, $39.99; amazon.com
"Ordered this as a gift for my other half so she could relieve some tissue knots and tight spots," one five-star reviewer writes. "If you expected a light vibration, congratulations you're wrong! This bad boy gets a massage so deep it could be mistaken for a miniature jackhammer."
Choose from five strength modes and five speed modes — so there's something for everyone's tolerance — then slide on one of five different interchangeable attachments. The curved head, made from hard plastic, targets thighs, calves, and arms. If your joints seek some TLC, screw on the three-points head, a rubber-coated attachment that lends itself best for a softer massage for vertebra, shoulder blades, knees, and ankles. And for something more intense, try the three-intensive tip, which helps improve blood circulation and muscle stiffness for larger areas.
"My back and shoulders are killing me from an uncomfortable desk," another five-star reviewer shares. "Desperate for relief, I ordered this massager. I used it a couple times last night and woke up pain-free today. This thing works wonders."
If your neck, back, and shoulders continue to ache after being hunched over a laptop all day, try this massager for some much-need relief. Shop the highly rated handheld massager for just $39.99 on Amazon.
