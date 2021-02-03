Amazon Shoppers Swear This Powerful $40 Handheld Massager Relieved Their Neck and Back Pain

At the beginning of the pandemic, those working from home constructed affordable makeshift desks and perfected their posture in comfortable, ergonomic chairs. But the longer offices stayed closed, the easier it became to type horizontally from the couch and sit in Twister-inspired positions on the floor. And while it certainly may have been comfortable to lay in bed, your neck perched up by cozy, down-alternative pillows, it's likely your shoulders, arms, and back are begging for relief.