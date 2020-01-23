Renée Zellweger's Texas Childhood Home Just Hit the Market for $750,000

If you want to live like Renée Zellweger, you may have a chance!

The Academy Award-winning actress’ childhood home in Katy, Texas, just went up for sale on Thursday, with a price tag of $750,000.

According to the Chron, the home is 2,897 square feet on two acres of land in Old Katy. It features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

The house lets in tons of natural light in some of the main spaces, including the living room, which stands out from the rest of the home with its beamed ceiling. It also boasts a brick fire place.

In the vast outdoor space, potential homeowners will see a baseball field, small shed and basketball hoop — no doubt areas where the Bridget Jones’ Diary star spent much of her time growing up, as the Chron reports that she was an active athlete and cheerleader at the Katy High School.

The home’s current owners have reportedly lived there for about seven years, and have listed the property with realtor Chrissy Namaki, who said they’ve “gotten to hear some cool stories” about Zellweger and her childhood.

The actress has recently been making headlines for her performance in Judy, which has earned her a SAG award, a Golden Globe win and an Academy Award nomination for playing Judy Garland.

“We didn’t plan [the sale] that way, but it’s definitely helped generate some interest in the property,” Namaki laughed at the timing of their listing and Zellweger’s big role.

The listing went live on Thursday, however, the first open house will not be until Saturday, Jan. 25 from 1-4 p.m., which will be kicked off with a celebratory party at the home.

“We’ll have a lot of fun activities and snacks, and we’ll have games in the backyard for the kids because there’s a baseball field,” Namaki told the Chron. “It’s a family-friendly event, and we want everyone to come out and just have a fun time.”