Renée Zellweger Supports Ant Anstead During 'Supercar' Gala for First Public Event as a Couple

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lydia McLaughlin and her husband shared photos of the couple from the Radford Motors event Saturday

Renée Zellweger is showing support for her boyfriend Ant Anstead.

The couple stepped out on Saturday night to attend the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, Calif., as the British brand — which Anstead helped revive — unveiled its new Lotus Type 62-2 coach-built sports car.

In photos shared by Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lydia McLaughlin and her husband Doug, the pair smiled alongside Zellweger, 52, and Anstead, 42, in formal attire for the big night.

The night out marked the couple's first public event together.

"This is a lifetime of dreaming, a lifetime of hard work, a lifetime of learning, a lifetime of set backs and a lifetime of believing…. Last night @radfordmotors revealed our first ever car in collaboration with @lotuscars and I couldn't be prouder!" Anstead wrote in an Instagram post, sharing photos of the sleek car.

"Last night I told a story about a moment when I was 12 years old and I took an engine from an old lawn mower and made a go kart from an old wardrobe I cut with a hand saw," he continued. "As a child, totally free, not yet tainted by life's set backs I would have always believed last night was possible!"

"I believe part of being creative, being a dreamer is to remember what you loved when you were a kid," the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host added. "The art to growing up, is not growing up too much! These kids built a supercar……. ❤️🇬🇧"

News of Anstead and Zellweger's relationship came in June, days after PEOPLE confirmed he had finalized his divorce from Christina Haack, with whom he shares son Hudson, who turns 2 next month. Anstead is also dad to son Archie, 14, and daughter Amelie, 17.

An entertainment source told PEOPLE in June that despite being an unlikely duo, Zellweger and Anstead bonded over common interests.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said at the time. "Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."