Renée Zellweger Is Selling Her Spanish-Style L.A. Home for $6 Million amid Ant Anstead Romance 

Renée Zellweger is ready to part with her hacienda-style L.A. home.

The two-time Oscar winner, 52, who began dating Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead in June, has listed her sprawling Topanga ranch for $5,999,999, PEOPLE can confirm. The property is listed with Carl Gambino of Compass.

Zellweger purchased the bucolic spread for $3,350,000 in 2015, property records show. According to the listing, the home, which was built in 2002, recently underwent a major, "down to the studs" renovation.

Nestled in a valley in the mountains between Malibu and Calabasas, the 4,414-square-foot home is set on more than nine acres of land and has a long, gated driveway lined with oak trees providing plenty of privacy.

Inside, the home boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and several luxurious living spaces — including a living room, dining room, media room and office. The great room is one of the highlights of the home and features "Venetian plastered arches, authentic Spanish tiles," and "wood burning fireplaces built by a European stone mason," according to the listing.

A chef's kitchen, which has views overlooking the mountains, includes all-new, top-of-the-line appliances, as well as wood-beamed ceilings.

Outside, a stone patio winds along the length of the house and is outfitted with rocking chairs and tables for dining al fresco. An infinity-edge pool and spa overlooking the mountains make the space perfect for entertaining.

In addition to this L.A. abode, Dirt reports that Zellweger, a proud Texan, also has a home in Connecticut. In recent years she's also bought and sold in the Hamptons and New York City, the outlet notes.

The Judy actress has been spending lots of time as of late with Anstead in Laguna Beach, California, where the father of three recently purchased a home overlooking the ocean.

Their romance was made public just days after the British car expert finalized his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack after two and a half years of marriage. Anstead and the newly-engaged Haack share custody of their son Hudson, 2. He is also dad to son Archie, 15, and daughter Amelie, 17, from his first marriage to ex Louise Herbert.

A southern California-based source told PEOPLE last month that Zellweger has formed a sweet bond with Hudson and that the duo "look very happy together."

"Renée spends a lot of time with Ant in Laguna Beach," says the source. "Ant is very focused on his son. Renée seems to very much understand this focus. She seems to enjoy all the fun outings with his son. She is always very playful and sweet with Hudson."

Anstead recently told PEOPLE he and Zellweger are taking things "one day at a time" and prefer to keep their relationship as private as possible.