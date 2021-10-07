Renée Zellweger Lists L.A. Home as Source Says She 'Loves Her New Beach Life' With Ant Anstead

Renée Zellweger has put her home in Los Angeles on the market as a source tells PEOPLE, she's spending more time at boyfriend Ant Anstead's house in Laguna Beach

"Renée basically lives in Laguna Beach with Ant," the source says. "She is never at her Topanga Canyon house."

Anstead, 42, purchased a home in the Orange County, California, enclave for himself and his son Hudson, 2, in May, following his split from HGTV star Christina Haack in September 2020.

He and Zellweger, 52, began dating in June, after meeting on the set of his Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, and their relationship has gotten serious.

"[Renée] seems to love her new beach life in Laguna," the source says. "When Renée and Ant are not busy with work, they spend all of their time together."

The source adds that "Renée is currently filming in New Orleans," where she's working on a limited series called The Thing About Pam, which she's co-starring in alongside Josh Duhamel and also executive producing.

PEOPLE reported earlier this week that the two-time Oscar winner listed her sprawling ranch in the mountains of Topanga for $5,999,999, with Carl Gambino of Compass. She purchased the bucolic spread for $3,350,000 in 2015, property records show.

Nestled in a valley in the mountains between Malibu and Calabasas, the 4,414-square-foot home is set on more than nine acres of land and has a long, gated driveway lined with oak trees providing plenty of privacy. According to the listing, the home, which was built in 2002, recently underwent a major, "down to the studs" renovation.

In addition to the L.A. abode, Dirt reported that Zellweger, who hails from Texas, also has a home in Connecticut. In recent years she's also bought and sold in the Hamptons and New York City, the outlet noted.

The Judy actress's romance with Anstead was made public just days after the British car expert finalized his divorce from Haack after two and a half years of marriage. Anstead and the newly-engaged Haack share custody of Hudson, and he is also dad to son Archie, 15, and daughter Amelie, 17, from his first marriage to ex Louise Herbert.

A southern California-based source told PEOPLE last month that Zellweger has formed a sweet bond with Hudson and that the duo "look very happy together."

"Renée spends a lot of time with Ant in Laguna Beach," says the source. "Ant is very focused on his son. Renée seems to very much understand this focus. She seems to enjoy all the fun outings with his son. She is always very playful and sweet with Hudson."

Anstead recently told PEOPLE he and Zellweger are taking things "one day at a time" and prefer to keep their relationship as private as possible.