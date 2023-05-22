Renée Zellweger Cheers on Boyfriend Ant Anstead After His Team Wins Championship Soccer Game (Exclusive)

Pictures from the game show the couple exchanging a kiss and the actress supporting her partner of just over two years from the sidelines

By
Published on May 22, 2023 03:29 PM
Ant Anstead hugs Renée Zellweger following a soccer win. Photo: MEGA / BACKGRID

Renée Zellweger is Ant Anstead's biggest fan!

The actress, 54, was spotted over the weekend cheering on the Radford Reborn host, 44, as his semi-professional soccer team — the U.S. affiliate of Southampton FC — won a championship game.

In pictures from the event, Zellweger can be seen wearing a black shirt and black sneakers with tan cargo pants and her signature orange Texas Longhorns baseball cap as she cheers on her partner from the sidelines.

Ant Anstead kisses Renée Zellweger following a soccer win. MEGA / BACKGRID

In another photo, the Oscar-winning actress can be seen cozying up to Anstead during the match, as they share a kiss and a sweet hug while he's still in uniform.

She also captured all the game's action, snapping photos on her phone throughout.

Renée Zellweger. MEGA / BACKGRID

On the field, Anstead could also be seen celebrating the victory alongside his teammates — all dressed in green uniforms — after taking home the W.

Anstead is a big soccer fan and has played semi-professionally for years in addition to his day job as a TV host and automotive expert.

Ant Anstead celebrates his soccer win. MEGA / BACKGRID

Though the couple have mostly kept their relationship private, last month, Zellweger and Anstead celebrated their second anniversary as a couple and the Celebrity IOU Joyride star posted a video that featured an image of the pair holding hands on a walk together, as well as other shots of the pair kissing.

"Two years of magic 💫💫x," Anstead captioned the clip.

Ant Anstead holds Renée Zellweger following a soccer win. MEGA / BACKGRID

He also showed Zellweger some birthday love that same month as she rang in her 54th, by posting a cute Instagram story of a fan-made video edit. The clip featured scenes of Zellweger's episode on her boyfriend's show, discovery+ Celebrity IOU Joyride, where they first met in 2021.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY Ren!! One lucky British boy!" Anstead wrote over the video as Ed Sheeran's "Shivers'' played in the background.

Renée Zellweger. MEGA / BACKGRID

In April, Antstead revealed to PEOPLE that he had sold his Laguna Beach home, Temple House, in an off-market deal — and Zellweger might just be the reason.

He originally listed the beachside cottage in October 2022 for $3.3 million, then removed it from the market after having a change of heart in February, but now he's said goodbye to the home amid what he described as "a change in my personal life."

MEGA / BACKGRID

"It came at the right time, for another property and a change in my personal life that I'm really pleased about," Anstead said of the buyers' offer. "So I was like, yeah. I made the call there and then."

While he didn't get into specifics about his new property, he shared that he's "going to absolutely keep a base in and around Laguna."

Ant Anstead. MEGA / BACKGRID

A source told PEOPLE in April that the duo have "found a house that they both love and are moving in together."

"They are very happy and in love. They have tried to keep their relationship private and low-key because of Hudson," the source said, referring to Anstead's 3-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

He also has two older children, Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16, from his first marriage, and all of them have met and enjoy spending time with Zellweger.

Zellweger listed her own home in Los Angeles in October 2021 with an asking price of $6 million. Just a month prior, a source told PEOPLE that "Renée spends a lot of time with Ant in Laguna Beach" and "seems to love her new beach life."

