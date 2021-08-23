Renée Zellweger Banters With Now-Boyfriend Ant Anstead on Premiere of His Show Where They Met

New couple Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger first met on the set of his new car series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, and now fans can see for themselves where sparks first began to fly — literally and figuratively!

The Oscar-winning actress, 52, is the first guest to appear on the new Discovery+ show, premiering Monday, which follows Anstead, 42, a longtime automobile builder, and his co-host, car guru Cristy Lee, as they help celebrities surprise deserving friends and family members with the cars of their dreams.

PEOPLE got a peek at Zellweger's episode, above, in which Anstead and Lee help her surprise Jerome and Jerald, two brothers who acted as 24-hour caregivers to Zellweger's late publicist Nanci Ryder during her battle with ALS.

The clip begins with Anstead asking Zellweger if she's "ready to do a little bit of work," to which the Judy star replies, "I'm in, let's go!"

She then jumps right in, throwing off her sweatshirt, grabbing some tools and getting to work deconstructing a vehicle — even wielding a welder! Seeming a little surprised at her skills, Anstead asks her if she's ever done her own car servicing, like an oil change.

"Yes, there have been many times in my life where I have been very grateful to my father," she tells her now-boyfriend, explaining that he taught her "how to find her way around a car."

"I've been very grateful to him many times for making me carry jumper cables," she adds with a laugh, before sliding underneath the car they're dismantling to undo some bolts prompting Anstead to shout, "All right!"

Anstead took to Instagram on Sunday to share his excitement for the premiere, posting a photo of himself with Lee and Zellweger smiling on set.

"It's finally here….The first episode of #CelebrityIOUjoyride is available on @discoveryplus Monday the 23rd!! And it's the incredibly magical Renee Zellweger," he wrote in the caption. "Join @cristylee09 Ren and me as we pay it forward to two amazing men that gave so much to one of Ren's dearest and closest friends…… Xx."

In addition to Zellweger, other celebrities slated to appear on the show include James Marsden, who surprises his brother-in-law; Octavia Spencer, who surprises her hardworking hairdresser; Danny Trejo, who surprises his longtime friend; Tony Hawk, who surprises his office manager of 10 years and Mary J. Blige, who surprises her trusted assistant of over eight years.

If the show's concept sounds familiar, it should. The series builds off the popular HGTV show Celebrity IOU starring Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott, which sees the handy twins doing home renovations with celebrities in order to surprise their loved ones. The Scotts and their team at Scott Brothers Entertainment are also producing Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

PEOPLE confirmed in June that Anstead and Zellweger met in early June while filming Zellweger's episode of the show and instantly clicked.

An entertainment source told PEOPLE that despite being an unlikely duo, the two-time Academy Award winner and the Wheeler Dealers star bonded over their common interests — and, as fans can now see, their shared appreciation for cars.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the source said. "Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together," the insider added.

The couple made their first public appearance together at a gala event for Radford Motors in Santa Ana, Calif., on Aug. 7.

"They are getting pretty serious about each other," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE earlier this month. "They're both busy with various projects and their careers, but they have a major attraction to each other."

Zellweger has also gotten to know Anstead's almost-two-year-old son, Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.

"They do beach outings, go for ice cream and other child-friendly activities," another source told PEOPLE. "They're spending most of their time together in Laguna Beach since Ant lives there, and they seem very happy."

News of their romance came days after Anstead finalized his divorce from Haack, 38, whom he was married to for less than two years. Haack has since confirmed her new relationship with Austin-based realtor Joshua Hall.