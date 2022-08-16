Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Relationship Timeline

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead might have seemed like an unlikely match when they were first linked, but the two are still going strong over a year later.

The couple first met while filming Anstead's Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride. Soon after, PEOPLE confirmed Zellweger and Anstead were dating in June 2021. They made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021.

While the Judy star maintains a pretty low-profile and stays off of social media, Anstead has shared a few glimpses of their relationship on Instagram. The two have also spoken about how they happened to meet at the right place and during the right time in their lives.

From their first introduction to their Instagram debut, here is a complete timeline of Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's relationship.

Spring 2021: Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead meet on the set of Celebrity IOU Joyride

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead. Vera Anderson/Wireimage; Michael Kovac/getty

Zellweger first met Anstead while filming an episode of his Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU Joyride, which helps celebrities give refurbished cars to deserving people in their lives.

In Zellweger's episode, Anstead and his costar Cristy Lee helped the actress gift twin brothers and caretakers, Jerome and Jerald, with new cars. The duo looked after Zellweger's friend and former publicist, Nanci Ryder, after she was diagnosed with ALS in 2014 and until she passed away in 2020.

In a later interview with PEOPLE, the British car expert said he was "really grateful" that the show had brought them together.

"I'm really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them," he said. "And that's what happened in this case."

June 2021: PEOPLE confirms Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are dating

A few days after Anstead's divorce from ex-wife Christina Haack was finalized, PEOPLE confirmed that he and Zellweger were dating.

A source told PEOPLE that the two quickly hit it off and have a lot in common. "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said. "Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

July 2021: Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are spotted together for the first time

Over the 2021 Fourth of July weekend, Zellweger and Anstead were spotted together for the first time since the news of their relationship broke. The two were seen spending time together at Anstead's new beach house in Laguna Beach, California. The couple enjoyed coffee on his balcony and took in the ocean view.

August 9, 2021: Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead attend their first public event

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger (R) pictured with guests Lydia and Doug McLaughlin.

Zellweger showed her boyfriend some support and attended the Radford Motors gala with him in Santa Ana, California. The event marked their first public appearance as a couple.

That same month, a source told PEOPLE that the couple was "getting pretty serious about each other." The source added, "They're both busy with various projects and their careers, but they have a major attraction to each other."

August 18, 2021: Ant Anstead talks about his relationship with Renée Zellweger for the first time

TheImageDirect.com

During an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, Anstead addressed his relationship with the Academy Award winner for the first time publicly. "Look … everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close, because we kept it secret for a while, and unfortunately some pictures were taken and put out there," he said, adding that it was a "real pleasure" to work with Zellweger on Celebrity IOU Joyride.

September 8, 2021: Ant Anstead reveals why he keeps his relationship with Renée Zellweger private

About three months into dating, Anstead opened up about his relationship to PEOPLE and explained why the couple had been keeping things low-key.

"Renée and my relationship is something that's really private," he said. "It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

September 16, 2021: Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead make their relationship Instagram official

Ant Anstead Instagram

In early September 2021, Anstead made their relationship Instagram official when he shared a sweet black-and-white photo of himself and Zellweger smiling for the camera.

A source later told PEOPLE that the couple are very happy together. "There is so much respect between them," the source said. "They spend as much time as possible together when they aren't working on other projects. They truly like each other as well as their romantic attraction. The relationship is serious."

The source continued, "Renée has found love again, a love where she feels confident and secure about herself ... And Ant, too, has had a lot of ups and downs, but seems to have stability in this romance."

October 18, 2021: Ant Anstead hangs out with Renée Zellweger on set

Ant Anstead Instagram

A month later, Anstead shared a photo of himself and Zellweger kissing while he visited her on the set of The Thing About Pam in New Orleans.

Anstead captioned the photo, "WOW there is something very special about New Orleans! The late night wandering, the mind blowing history this nerd loves, the architecture, the blend of cultures, the food, the people, the smells and noises! All made better by magical company to share it with… ❤️"

On another visit to New Orleans, Anstead brought along his son, Hudson, and the father-son duo were joined by Zellweger for a New Orleans Saints football game on Thanksgiving. Anstead posted a sweet snap of Zellweger holding Hudson on his Instagram Story.

December 2021: Ant Anstead says he and Renée Zellweger have holiday "plans"

During an appearance on Entertainment Tonight, Anstead revealed that he and Zellweger had plans to spend time together during the holiday season. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star noted, however, that nothing was set in stone because they're "both very busy."

Anstead then celebrated Christmas with his loved ones and shared some photos of his Christmas tree on Instagram. Although Zellweger was not in any of the pictures, Anstead did honor their relationship with a special ornament. It featured a red car with two cartoon people in the window — one labeled "Ant" and the other "Renée."

January 2022: Renée Zellweger meets Ant Anstead's oldest kids

Although Zellweger had already met Anstead's youngest son, Hudson, it wasn't until the 2021 holiday season that she met his daughter, Amelie, and son, Archie, who live in England with their mother (Anstead's first wife, Louise Storey).

"It was great," Anstead told PEOPLE. "I mean, Renée's so personable, and so great with people, and they've met a few times on FaceTime, so everybody was excited to finally get together. Of course, everybody got on famously. It's really nice."

He went on to say that Zellweger got along particularly well with his daughter, saying they "really hit it off. Just as two girls."

February 10, 2022: Ant Anstead promotes Renée Zellweger's new project on Instagram

Ahead of the release of Zellweger's limited series The Thing About Pam, Anstead showed his girlfriend some support on Instagram. He posted a trailer of the series and wrote in the caption, "Beaming with pride (and now sleeping with one eye open!) Ren's latest role!"

March 17, 2022: Ant Anstead show some PDA with Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead Instagram

Zellweger and Anstead packed on the PDA in another cute Instagram post captioned, "This lady [heart emoji] x Ren."

The couple donned black-tie looks and shared a kiss in the GIF, which was taken at the wedding of former Formula 1 driver Jenson Button and his wife, Brittny Ward.

March 2022: Renée Zellweger talks about her relationship with Ant Anstead for the first time

In an April 2022 cover story for Harper's Bazaar, Zellweger opened up about her relationship for the first time and reflected on how she and Anstead met.

The actress explained that after watching an episode of Drew and Jonathan Scott's HGTV show, Celebrity IOU, she felt compelled to give back to the two caretakers who took care of Ryder as she battled ALS.

When asked about whether Ryder brought the couple together, in a way, she said, "Yeah, we do joke about that. She's always doing her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all."

April 25, 2022: Ant Anstead pays tribute to Renée Zellweger on her birthday

Anstead paid tribute to Zellweger on her 53rd birthday by sharing a black-and-white photo of the two on his Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday to this beautiful Lady!" he wrote. "Ren you are PURE CLASS! I know how lucky I am."

April 23, 2022: Ant Anstead posts a throwback from when he and Renée Zellweger first met

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead

In April 2022, Anstead posted a throwback photo from their time on set of Celebrity IOU Joyride. "WOW! This just popped up in memories. One year ago today! Sat on the back of a fire engine on the final day of filming having handed two amazing men a car as a thank you from Ren. Amazing what can happen in just one year ……. 💫" he captioned the picture.

July 2022: Renée Zellweger receives a sweet gesture from Ant Anstead's son

In July 2022, Anstead showed off an adorable photo of his son Hudson holding up a piece of artwork he made for Zellweger.

"He 'made this for NayNay,' " Anstead wrote, referring to the actress, alongside the sweet snap of Hudson proudly displaying his ice-cream artwork from summer school.