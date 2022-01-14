In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Marsai Martin's Discovery+ series Remix My Space, she surprises teens who've made a positive impact on their community, giving them a custom bedroom makeover

Marsai Martin is spotlighting some hardworking teens with her new project.

In a PEOPLE-exclusive clip from Saturday's premiere of her Discovery+ series Remix My Space with Marsai Martin, the 17-year-old surprised teenage philanthropist Hayley during her choir rehearsal, before giving her bedroom a custom makeover.

Hayley, 15, founded The Leon Project at her temple, a program that pairs preschoolers with senior citizens in need of companionship, which she started in honor of her own elderly friend Leon. "She spreads the love by lifting senior citizens up," Martin said in a video confessional.

Martin showed up at Hayley's practice with the show's carpenter Joanie Sprague and designer Tiffany Thompson, sneaking up on their subject and her fellow choir members, before joining the ensemble. She even graced the ladies with an impromptu dance before revealing the surprise.

HGTV's Remix My Space with Marsai Martin Credit: Discovery

"When I first saw Marsai, I was really confused at first. It was one of the most insane experiences in my entire life," Hayley recalled. "But then when she said my name, that was when I started to freak out."

The Black-ish star is flexing her design muscle in the new show, as she surprises some young people nominated by their peers for making a lasting positive impact on their communities. She'll take the teen guests on field trips to learn more about their interests, which her team will then incorporate into the room's design.

Remix My Space Sneak Peek: Marsai Martin Surprises Teen Philanthropist Hayley with Bedroom Makeover Credit: HGTV

"The best part about remixing teens' rooms—besides all the cool things I'm still learning about design—is that it helps them move into their future," Martin said in a statement. "These awesome people are so busy living their best lives and helping others that their sanctuaries get left in the past. I want to help them take care of themselves too."