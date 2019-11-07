Regis Philbin Lists Longtime Connecticut Estate at a Loss for $4.6 Million — See Inside!

Image zoom Steve Rossi Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty. Inset: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Who wants to be a million-dollar home owner?

Regis Philbin, 88, the longtime daytime TV personality and host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, has placed his 13,661-square-foot Greenwich, Connecticut estate on the market for $4.595 million — 36% less than he paid for it about ten years ago, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The secluded English manor–inspired property, listed with Joseph Barbieri of Sotheby’s International Realty, sits on approximately 2.59 acres, and comes with a pool, tennis court and a guest house.

In a statement to the Journal, Philbin’s wife Joy said the two are looking to sell so they can spend more time with family in California.

“We’ve moved around a lot and lived in many houses together but this house will always be our favorite,” she said. “We celebrated many birthdays and holidays and never had to worry about inviting too many of our family and friends.”

She added: “There was always room for everyone.”

Inside, the home is outfitted with six bedrooms and nine full bathrooms.

Built in 1997, the mansion features plenty of space for entertaining, including a billiards room, home theater, pub room with a full bar and a wine cellar. A gym and sauna are also included, as well as a sunroom and mahogany-paneled library that makes for a cozy study.

Guests are welcomed into a two-story foyer that flows into a grand living space featuring one of the home’s seven fireplaces.

Outside, covered and open-air terraces look out on the sprawling backyard area, which includes garden-lined walkways branching out from the pool area that’s topped off with an elaborate fountain.

A gated driveway leads to garages that can house up to five cars.

In 2011, Philbin retired from Live, which he hosted for nearly 28 years, alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and later, Kelly Ripa. According to ABC News, Philbin set a Guinness World Record for most on-camera hours in 2004 while hosting the show, with a total of 15,188.

He worked on TV for 56 years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.