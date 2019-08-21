Just like its founder Reese Witherspoon, Draper James is all about having a good time.

Confirming this fact, the Southern-inspired lifestyle brand announced exclusively with PEOPLE that they have teamed up with maker of stylish party goods Coterie to create a line of entertaining accessories perfect for fall — and specifically, the most wonderful time of year: tailgate season.

The Draper James x Coterie Tailgate Set, which launches on Wednesday, features five different products, each of which draw on Draper James’ signature style (think gingham, magnolia flowers and lots of “Y’all”s).

The line includes disposable napkins, cups, balloons and other decorations perfect for hosting a pre-game party.

Known for its bright and playful merchandise, Draper James is inspired by Witherspoon’s personal style, and aims to embody the charm of a fun-loving Southern gal. Witherspoon is the creative director of the brand, and named it after her grandparents — Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon — who she says taught her all she knows about Southern living.

Coterie, on the other hand, was born on the East Coast and is known for its elevated party supplies, which typically come arranged in chic, themed-sets, much like the Tailgate collection.

“The Draper James girl loves to entertain, so the partnership with Coterie was a perfect match,” said Kathryn Sukey, Head of Design at Draper James. “This line is full of charming party products that capture the spirit of both brands and add just the right touch to every table and tailgate party this season.”

Perhaps the best part about the Tailgate set? Each item costs less than $10. The balloons are priced at $9, the cups $8, the napkins $7 and the foam finger cupcake toppers $6.

The collection is now available for purchase at DraperJames.com, CoterieParty.com and in Draper James’ brick-and-mortar stores.

Witherspoon is no stranger to a Draper James collab.

She recently teamed up with wedding resource Zola for a collection of charming stationery, from save-the-dates to thank you notes.

Previously, she introduced a line of entertaining essentials, everyday dishes, and bedding for Crate & Barrel, designed a line inspired by her hit HBO show Big Little Lies, partnered with fashion site Net-a-Porter and worked with Eloquii to create a more inclusive size range for her Draper James clothing.