Reese Witherspoon Is 'Dying' to Do These 6 'Fun Festivities' on her Upcoming Visit to NYC

Reese Witherspoon is planning to take a bite out of the Big Apple!

The Big Little Lies star shared a run-down of all the only-in-New-York activities she’s got on her agenda for an upcoming vacation on her Instagram stories. “Currently planning a trip to N.Y.C.,” she writes. “There are so many fun festivities happening this summer.”

Here’s everything Witherspoon wants to hit on her next visit:

1. See a Broadway Show

First on her list is The Go-Go’s musical Head Over Heels, which opened on Broadway in late July. “I’m dying to see it!” the Home Again actress writes. “I’m obsessed with the Go-Go’s!”

2. Catch a Flick in Central Park

Witherspoon explains her excitement at the possibility of seeing “a movie under the stars” in the middle of Central Park. During the month of August, the Central Park Conservancy hosts a film festival full of outdoor movies on a big projector. If you can’t make it to the festival, NYC’s parks in all five boroughs host outdoor film screenings for free all summer long.

3. Visit the World Famous Museums

The Guggenheim is one of Witherspoon’s favorites, and she calls the “Heavenly Bodies” Exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art “a must.”

4. Eat Raw Cookie Dough

Of course, no trip to NYC would be complete without some interesting snacks. Witherspoon admits she’s “always wanted to try out the famous” DŌ, which serves edible cookie dough in all kinds of outrageous flavors like campfire s’mores and fluffernutter. “I mean…how could I not?” she says.

5. Walk Through 18 Miles of Books

The actress cannot wait to visit The Strand, a legendary bookstore in the East Village neighborhood that specializes in new, used and rare books. “I’ve got to write my name on this board lol!” the actress says of the chalkboard wall that spans one area of the storefront.

6. Watch the U.S. Open

Game, set, match. To round out her list of must-do things in New York, Witherspoon says she wants to catch a tennis match at the U.S. Open, which runs from August 27 to September 9 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

Witherspoon is kicking off her Whiskey in a Teacup book tour in New York on September 17 at the Town Hall Theatre. “Hey y’all! I’m so excited to share that I’m bringing #WhiskeyInATeacup to your city!” she writes. “I’m gonna spill the tea on Southern living: food, beauty, decor, you name it – and I’ll bring a special guest to each stop!”

The lifestyle book will hit shelves September 18 and is currently available for pre-order.