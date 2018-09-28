Reese Witherspoon Hangs Out with Joanna Gaines & Jenna Bush Hager During Book Tour Stop in Waco

Celebrating the penultimate stop on her cross-country book tour on Thursday, Reese Witherspoon made a stop to a town that’s become synonymous with home improvement: Waco, Texas.

Bringing along pal Jenna Bush Hager to moderate the event, Witherspoon headed to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market at The Silos to talk all about her new book, Whiskey in a Teacup.

“Fun night with these beautiful ladies! What an honor to host @reesewitherspoon for her #whiskeyinateacup book tour tonight at the Silos,” Joanna, 40, wrote alongside a photo of all three ladies smiling together at the event in front of the rustic silos, which were covered in festive stringed lights.

Expressing how excited she felt to be a part of the occasion, Hager shared a photograph of her sister Barbara Bush and mom Laura Bush with hot rollers in their hair, a time-honored Southern tradition that Witherspoon dispenses advice on in the new book.

“Y’all, @reesewitherspoonwrote this book about strong southern women, one we’ve never needed more. I’m leaving my ladies and coming for you, Reese!” she wrote alongside the image, adding, “X PS: my mom does her hair like this EVERY am!”

Enthusiastically, the Big Little Lies star, 42, shared her admiration for the photo in the comment section.

“Wow!! 3 Generations of hot rollers!! I love it!!” she wrote, adding in a separate comment, “Whoops ! 2 generations but maybe 3 !! (Assuming y’all are passing it on to your girls !!)

Witherspoon also went on to share a screenshot of the image on her own Instagram Story, adding, “Love this! Former First Lady in her rollers!”

And the Bush women aren’t the only famous faces to show off their love of hot rollers!

Earlier this month, Jennifer Garner, who grew up in West Virginia, shared a video of herself curling her hair around purple hot hair rollers.

“‘To this day it’s the only way I know how to do my hair,’” Garner remarked while reading from her pal’s book. “Me too! ‘I can’t blow out my hair,’ me either. ‘I can’t straight iron it,’ no!”

Taking purple hot hair rollers and curling her brown hair around them, Garner looked in the mirror and said, “So far so good,” before heading to pick up her kids from school — with her hair still encased in the rollers.

Witherspoon commented on the video, writing, “This made my day! You are truly the greatest thing in Hot Rollers!!”