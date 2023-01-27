Reese Witherspoon's Former Malibu Compound Hits the Market for $8 Million — See Inside!

A little over two years after Reese Witherspoon sold her Malibu ranch house, the property is back on the market, complete with a repurposed barn and a vintage Airstream

Published on January 27, 2023 04:29 PM
Reese Witherspoon's former Malibu home
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty, Simon Berlyn for Sotheby’s International Realty

A little slice of Malibu that Reese Witherspoon once called home is up for sale.

About two years after the Academy Award winner, 46, sold the property in 2020, the current owners have placed the "exceedingly private oasis," complete with a vintage Airstream trailer and a repurposed barn guesthouse, back on the market for $8 million

The current owner is Meg Haney, a Chattanooga real estate heiress and sister of Witherspoon's former stylist, according to Dirt. She purchased the estate for $6.7 million in Nov. 2020, just a year after the Legally Blonde star and her husband Jim Toth bought it for $6.3 million, property records show.

Reese Witherspoon's former Malibu home
Simon Berlyn for Sotheby’s International Realty

The property was also listed for rent a few times in 2022, asking between $45,000 and $50,000 per month, according to Zillow.

The current listing is held by Graham J. Larson of Sotheby's International Realty.

Reese Witherspoon's former Malibu home
Simon Berlyn for Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 1950 and extensively renovated, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom property sits on 1.86 acres of land in the hills above Zuma Beach, tucked at the end of a private gated drive.

The main house features hardwood floors, a beamed ceiling, brick fireplace and expansive windows.

Reese Witherspoon's former Malibu home
Simon Berlyn for Sotheby’s International Realty

The glass-walled dining room looks out to the lawn, while an eat-in kitchen features stainless-steel appliances and a bar with a wine fridge. The house also comes with a spacious home gym and a media room.

Four bedrooms in the main house feature built-ins and lofty beamed ceilings. The bathrooms are decorated with both vintage and modern fixtures.

Reese Witherspoon's former Malibu home
Simon Berlyn for Sotheby’s International Realty

The property also holds a stylish, free-standing barn next door to the ranch home. That space features hardwood floors and high ceilings with rustic wooden beams. It contains an open lofted bedroom and en suite bathroom.

Reese Witherspoon's former Malibu home
Simon Berlyn for Sotheby’s International Realty

Perfect for entertaining, the updated structure includes an open kitchen featuring an oversized island, a bar, a media area, room for games and a covered porch.

Reese Witherspoon's former Malibu home
Simon Berlyn for Sotheby’s International Realty

The backyard offers a beautifully manicured landscape with mature trees and colorful flowers. The lawn also has a sitting area with a fire pit, swings and a hot tub tucked away in a grove of trees.

RELATED VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon and Her Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe Have the Sweetest Relationship

Also out back is a sports court and an equestrian paddock, next to a vine-covered pavilion, as well as a vintage silver Airstream trailer that sleeps four and holds a kitchen, bath and shower.

