From Monterey to Malibu! Reese Witherspoon Drops $6.2 Million on Two-Acre Property: Report

Reese Witherspoon just snatched up some sweet new digs.

According to a report from Page Six, the Big Little Lies actress, 43, recently dropped $6.2 million on a two-acre compound in Malibu, California.

The gated property includes both a main house, a farmhouse built in 1949 and a guest house, the outlet states, as well as a filming studio, stables, a fire pit and an outdoor living room.

Page Six also reports that the new space — which was previously used for weddings — won’t be leveraged for work purposes. A source tells the outlet that it also is “not going to be” the actress’ “primary residence.”

Witherspoon’s real-estate news comes on the heels of her daughter, Ava Phillippe, sharing her university dorm-room essentials, via a curated listed on Amazon.

The Off to College storefront features a variety of products hand-picked by Phillippe, 19, who left for college last fall and has relied on the Amazon Echo ($100; amazon.com) a great deal since.

“While it’s exciting that every week day is different, it sometimes makes it challenging to keep track of my schedule,” the college student told Amazon. “I’ve been using my Amazon Echo to set reminders I need for class, set alarms and keep organized.”

Another fresh addition to the family, aside from Witherspoon’s new property? A new puppy!

The actress shared an adorable snap of her new bulldog to Instagram on Tuesday, captioning the photo, “Welcome to the family, Lou!” and adding the hashtag “#lovemybulldog.”

That same day, the Legally Blonde star shared more clips of Lou to her Instagram Story, showing him sitting in his bed and stretching his legs in the backyard.

As the blue-eyed pooch attempted to run around the yard, often falling down over his little legs, Witherspoon played the tune “I Get Around” by the Beach Boys in the background. “Oh boy!” she captioned the footage.