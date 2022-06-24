The Pioneer Woman star and her sister decided to buy a house together in Pawhuska, Oklahoma

Ree Drummond Is Renovating a New Home with Her Sister — And They Gave It an Adorable Name

Ree Drummond is swapping out her cooking chops for a home design project.

The Food Network star and her sister Betsy — who lives in Seattle — decided to buy a house together in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, and renovate it. Of course, the newly modeled home gives a nod to their sibling bond and is appropriately called "Sister House."

After spending over a year apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Betsy, along with Drummond's nephew, Elliot, spent long trips visiting with the family in Oklahoma to make up for lost time. After several visits in the summer and the fall, the sisters decided to create a vacation home of sorts for Betsy's frequent visits.

"Last fall Betsy and I decided to buy a house together in Pawhuska and fix it up so that she'd have a home base here in Oklahoma whenever she visits," Drummond wrote on her blog on Sunday. "It'll double as an extra place in town for friends and family (and film crews!) to stay as needed, and over time we just started calling it 'Sister House.' That name has stuck!"

At the end of May, Drummond shared a glimpse of how the remodel was coming along on her Instagram Story. Perhaps the most impressive parts of the renovation are the vintage accents they decided to keep. For starters, the flannel-patterned carpet was too crisp and retro for the home chef to let go.

"Old (I mean old!) carpet," she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the carpet. She noted that the wall-to-ceiling navy paint was brand-new and added, "Sister house is coming along❤️."

According to her blog, it used to be an old study and is her "favorite room in the house." Cortney McClure, the designer helping the sibling duo fulfill their vision, said the plaid carpet, which dates back to the 1980s, suits the new, dark walls.

"I absolutely love this room, which is off of Elliot's bedroom. Great place to hang and watch old 80's movies!" Drummond wrote of the space.

On her Instagram, Drummond joked that "at Sister's House, guys don't get to pick out anything or have opinions." So, when she said her husband Ladd is typically helpful at choosing cabinet colors, she joked, "But he is not a sister and therefore cannot help with Sister House."

Some stand-out features of the reno include the glass-front cabinets in the kitchen that are made of quarter-sawn oak curved doors, along with a "homey and traditional" wooden staircase that will be fixed with a "kinda pink" runner once the home is finished.

The two sisters got creative with the amount of space they had. Under the stairs, there was an awkward space that didn't really serve a purpose — but they turned it into a modern, white shelving area for decor and cookbooks.

"We considered turning into a hidden room, hidden dog room, or hidden wine cellar...but we don't need to hide, Betsy doesn't have a dog, and we aren't wine connoisseurs, ha," Drummond wrote in her blog.

According to Drummond's blog post, the cozy house will be finished in a couple weeks. Final touches include curating a more manicured front landscape and painting the front door a "neat color."

This isn't the only home renovation project Drummond has taken on this year. In May, the home chef spoke with PEOPLE about moving out of the home where she and Ladd raised their kids. Their original house in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, which is the same one Ladd grew up in, was nearly 50 years old.

​​​​"It wasn't a charming 50-year-old house. We loved raising our kids in the house, but it had foundation problems and had developed a few problems that were going to be pretty overwhelming to fix," she told PEOPLE.

But the Drummond family didn't have to go far. Ree said the new house is still on the family's ranch in the same spot they've lived for 20 years.

"We wound up building a small house right next to our regular house over the past year. And we moved into it in December," she said. "We packed our things and walked across the yard — it was so funny — and moved in."

Between the fresh move and Drummond's renovation with Betsy, she's in no rush to build a permanent new property. Eventually, she and Ladd plan on building a "main house" and this new temporary space will ultimately serve as a "smaller guest house" where her kids can stay while visiting.