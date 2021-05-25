Ree Drummond & Her Newlywed Daughter Alex to host Live Pioneer Woman Shop-a-thon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Fans will be able to interact with Ree and Alex and ask them questions — all while shopping their favorite products!

Ree Drummond and her daughter Alex are inviting fans inside their Pawhuska, Oklahoma, home for an up-close-and-personal virtual shopping experience!

The Pioneer Woman star, 52, and her daughter, 23, who recently tied the knot at their ranch, will be hosting a 40-minute livestream event, during which they'll showcase and demo some of their favorite products from Ree's Walmart-exclusive The Pioneer Woman Collection, featuring kitchen appliances, home decor, clothing and more.

The event, which will take place Thursday, May 27, will allow viewers to watch as Ree explains the inspiration behind some of her top products, giving cooking and decorating tips along the way. Fans will be able to ask questions and interact with the two women throughout the livestream, getting personal and coming away with some insider information.

Viewers will also be introduced to some new items in the collection that haven't hit shelves yet!

Fans will also be able to purchase their favorite products as they see them. Each of the more than 35 items that Ree and Alex will be featuring will be clickable; once an item is clicked it'll go directly to a shopping bag for checkout. And if viewers see an item they love, they should act fast: some products will be exclusive to this shop-along experience.

Alex, Ree's eldest child, and Ree's other daughter, Paige, 21, often help their mom promote her Pioneer Woman Collection, modeling the clothes and showing off other items on social media. Ree also shares sons Bryce, 18, and Todd, 17, and foster son Jamar, 18, with her husband Ladd.

At the beginning of May, the family celebrated Alex's marriage to her longtime boyfriend Mauricio Scott, which took place at the family's sprawling Oklahoma ranch.

Alex and Scott met during their freshman year at Texas A&M University. They shared the news of their engagement in August 2020.

Ree has shared many details about their wedding over the past several months, including a look at the mouth-watering menu catered by the Food Network star's restaurant, the Mercantile, in Pawhuska.

Last month, Ree and Paige were among the guests at Alex's bridal shower, held at The Mercantile bakery.