This Gardening Kneeling Pad Shoppers Say Works Wonders on Knee Pain Is on Double Sale at Amazon

Gardening is the perfect spring activity — it's an enjoyable way to spend more time outdoors, get your body moving, and reap the delicious fruits of your efforts (literally, if you're planting food). But anyone that's ever gardened knows that it can be hard on achy joints and knees.

Amazon shoppers have discovered that weeding and digging is a little less painful with the Propad Kneeling Gardening Pad by Red Home Club. Better yet, it's on double sale right now at Amazon — just in time for spring planting. When you click the coupon on the product page, it's now just $14.

The mat is padded with 1.5 inches of high-density foam to cushion your joints as you sit or kneel. It's designed to stay intact and won't compress over time with prolonged use, keepings its supportive thickness. The popular gardening cushion is also suitable for less-than-ideal weather conditions, meaning you can use it to protect yourself from mud.

Measuring 18 by 11 inches and weighing just 1 pound, the mat is compact and lightweight, and it's equipped with a built-in handle to make it easy to carry from one area of the garden to another. Plus, you can also use it for support while, say, practicing yoga, washing the dog, scrubbing the floors, or painting. It even can serve as a cushion for sitting on the ballpark bleachers or at a school graduation — the possibilities are endless.

With more than 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Propad Kneeling Gardening Pad is loved by customers for its comfortable design and lightweight feel.

"This kneeling pad is a big relief to my knees. It is thick and very stiff but very effective," one five-star reviewer said. Wrote someone else, "This pad will save you a life time worth of aching and pains."

And a different reviewer added, "These little kneeling pads are perfect for gardening. They are small enough to fit in tight places between plants, but large enough to kneel or even sit on."

Right now, several colors of the Red Home Club Propad Kneeling Gardening Pad are on sale, including spring-ready blue, green, pink, and yellow. If you're looking to make gardening more effortless and pain-free, pick one out for yourself below.

