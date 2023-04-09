Lifestyle Home This Gardening Kneeling Pad Shoppers Say Works Wonders on Knee Pain Is on Double Sale at Amazon “This pad will save you a life time worth of aching and pains” By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 9, 2023 11:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Gardening is the perfect spring activity — it's an enjoyable way to spend more time outdoors, get your body moving, and reap the delicious fruits of your efforts (literally, if you're planting food). But anyone that's ever gardened knows that it can be hard on achy joints and knees. Amazon shoppers have discovered that weeding and digging is a little less painful with the Propad Kneeling Gardening Pad by Red Home Club. Better yet, it's on double sale right now at Amazon — just in time for spring planting. When you click the coupon on the product page, it's now just $14. The mat is padded with 1.5 inches of high-density foam to cushion your joints as you sit or kneel. It's designed to stay intact and won't compress over time with prolonged use, keepings its supportive thickness. The popular gardening cushion is also suitable for less-than-ideal weather conditions, meaning you can use it to protect yourself from mud. Amazon Buy It! Red Home Club Propad Kneeling Gardening Pad in Black, $13.67 with coupon (orig. $24.96); amazon.com 10 Under-$25 Outdoor Decor Finds No One Will Believe You Found at Walmart Measuring 18 by 11 inches and weighing just 1 pound, the mat is compact and lightweight, and it's equipped with a built-in handle to make it easy to carry from one area of the garden to another. Plus, you can also use it for support while, say, practicing yoga, washing the dog, scrubbing the floors, or painting. It even can serve as a cushion for sitting on the ballpark bleachers or at a school graduation — the possibilities are endless. With more than 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Propad Kneeling Gardening Pad is loved by customers for its comfortable design and lightweight feel. "This kneeling pad is a big relief to my knees. It is thick and very stiff but very effective," one five-star reviewer said. Wrote someone else, "This pad will save you a life time worth of aching and pains." And a different reviewer added, "These little kneeling pads are perfect for gardening. They are small enough to fit in tight places between plants, but large enough to kneel or even sit on." Right now, several colors of the Red Home Club Propad Kneeling Gardening Pad are on sale, including spring-ready blue, green, pink, and yellow. If you're looking to make gardening more effortless and pain-free, pick one out for yourself below. Amazon Buy It! Red Home Club Propad Kneeling Gardening Pad in Blue, $13.67 with coupon (orig. $24.96); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Red Home Club Propad Kneeling Gardening Pad in Green, $13.67 with coupon (orig. $24.96); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Red Home Club Propad Kneeling Gardening Pad in Pink, $13.67 with coupon (orig. $24.96); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Red Home Club Propad Kneeling Gardening Pad in Yellow, $13.67 with coupon (orig. $24.96); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 17 Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals We're Eyeing Right Now, Including a Meat Thermometer for 81% Off This Spin Mop Won't Leave Behind 'Any Streaks,' and It's on Sale for Just $50 at Amazon Right Now 400+ Vera Bradley Deals Were Just Released at Amazon for the Weekend, and Prices Start at $7