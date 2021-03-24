Reclusive Billionaire In-N-Out Heiress Lynsi Snyder Selling $17M California Estate — See Inside

Feast your eyes on the house that burgers built!

Lynsi Snyder, 38 — who became the majority owner of beloved fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger at age 35 — is selling her massive, Bradbury, Calif. estate for a cool $16,800,000, PEOPLE can confirm. The listing is held by Joe Chiovare and Ronald Chang of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In 2017, Forbes estimated Snyder's net worth to be $1.3 billion.

The sprawling compound located about 30 minutes northwest of Downtown Los Angeles features a main residence, pool cabana, guest house and recreation center, all spread out across the 4.23-acre property.

The lavish grounds also include a six-car garage, an infinity pool, multiple dining areas, an outdoor kitchen, a private golf course (sand traps and putting green included), a small vineyard with fruit trees and regulation basketball and tennis courts.

In-N-Out Heir Lynsi Snyder Home for Sale Image zoom Credit: IM Real Estate Photography & David Guettler Photography

In-N-Out Heir Lynsi Snyder Home for Sale Image zoom Credit: IM Real Estate Photography & David Guettler Photography

"In the exclusive 24-hour guard-gated community of Bradbury Estates, this exquisite Mediterranean-inspired estate embodies lavish entertainment and luxurious living with its palatial layout and seamless indoor-outdoor design," Chiovare said of the listing in a press release.

"From the resort-inspired backyard to the panoramic views and architectural perfection at every turn, this extraordinary home is a shining example of opulence done so well it will delight all your senses," he continued.

In-N-Out Heir Lynsi Snyder Home for Sale Image zoom Credit: IM Real Estate Photography & David Guettler Photography

In-N-Out Heir Lynsi Snyder Home for Sale Image zoom Credit: IM Real Estate Photography & David Guettler Photography

Upon entering the opulent 11-bedroom, 14-bathroom main residence, visitors are met with a grand portico. Further inside, there's a chef's kitchen featuring double islands, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and tasting room, a movie theater, a game room with a wet bar and a fitness center.

The main suite comes complete with an ensuite bathroom, a sitting room with a fireplace, two walk-in closets, an office and a private hair salon.

In-N-Out Heir Lynsi Snyder Home for Sale Image zoom Credit: IM Real Estate Photography & David Guettler Photography

In-N-Out Heir Lynsi Snyder Home for Sale Image zoom Credit: IM Real Estate Photography & David Guettler Photography

Snyder's guests also have their own luxurious space when visiting: the detached guesthouse has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.

The 3,400-square-foot recreation center — which has indoor turf in areas — is designed to act as a ballroom, dance studio or batting cage, depending on the occasion.

In-N-Out Heir Lynsi Snyder Home for Sale Image zoom Credit: IM Real Estate Photography & David Guettler Photography

In-N-Out Heir Lynsi Snyder Home for Sale Image zoom Credit: IM Real Estate Photography & David Guettler Photography

Snyder, who has mostly stayed out of the spotlight throughout her career, first took over as the president of In-N-Out in 2010. The company was founded in 1948 by her grandparents, Harry and Esther Snyder, and was once run by her uncle, Richard, and father, Guy.

She has said she tries to stay out of the public eye to keep focus on the burger brand, but also maintains her privacy because of safety reasons.

The businesswoman told Orange Coast magazine she was nearly abducted once when she was 17 and a second time when she was 24 by kidnappers in a "van with boarded-up windows." Though the experiences have kept her from sharing much about her own family, she hasn't let it ruin her spirit. "It all helped mold me into who I am now," she said.

In-N-Out Heir Lynsi Snyder Home for Sale Image zoom Credit: IM Real Estate Photography & David Guettler Photography

RELATED VIDEO: NCIS's Sean Murray Opens the Door to the Family Home He's Spent 10 Years Designing

After her father died of an overdose in 1999, Snyder says her world was "shattered" and she found comfort in men. "There was no way I was gonna be alone," she said in January 2017 for a testimonial on the Christian media platform I Am Second. "He was gone, so I had an even greater reason to fill the void."

Snyder has been married four times and has four children.

At age 18, Snyder married her high school sweetheart, Jeremiah Seawell. After two years together, they divorced. She had two children with her second husband, Richard Martinez, but they also divorced after six years. Snyder recalls her third marriage to Val Torres, Jr. as one riddled with cheating and abuse. She went on to divorce for the third time in 2014 and later met her current husband, Sean Ellingson, a former In-N-Out employee.

Lynsi Torres stands for a photograph with her trophy after winning the National Hot Rod Association's Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event in the Super Gas class in Chandler, Arizona, U.S., on Feb. 24, 2012. Torres, 30, is the owner and president of the In-N-Out Burger restaurant chain. She has watched her family expand In-N-Out from a single drive-through hamburger stand founded in 1948 in Baldwin Park by her grandparents, Harry and Esther Snyder, into a fast-food empire worth more than $1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Photographer: Bob Johnson/Bloomberg via Getty Images Image zoom Bob Johnson/Bloomberg/Getty

After her first marriage ended, she struggled with addiction. "I started smoking pot, drinking—which were things I really had wanted to stay away from after watching my dad," she told I Am Second. "I realized that I'm gonna follow in the footsteps of my father and that I'm going to meet an early death if I do not get right with God and follow him."