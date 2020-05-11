Rebel Wilson Gives Best Friend a Dream Backyard Oasis on HGTV's Celebrity IOU

The Australian actress appears on Drew and Jonathan Scott’s new HGTV show, where stars give back to their heroes with a surprise home makeover

She's a Rebel with a cause!

With the help of HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, Rebel Wilson is giving her "first American friend" the dream backyard oasis she's always wanted on Monday night's episode of HGTV's Celebrity IOU.

"I chose Nicole because she’s my first American friend ever," the Pitch Perfect star tells the brothers in the opening clip of the episode. "I just remember thinking, 'Oh, wow. This girl is like really nice. Just really chilled, normal compared to all the other crazies that walk around here.'"

"She saved up all her money to buy this house and she has nothing left for the outside," Wilson explained. "And to give back to her in this way is just incredible."

Nicole and Wilson met about eight years ago, when the Australian actress had first moved to California to pursue a career in Hollywood, right before she landed a role in Bridesmaids.

"She came to me to get her hair and makeup done and I was told that she was an Australian comedian, and immediately I thought that she was going to be so mean to me," Nicole told the Scotts. "I was so frightened to meet her and she was the kindest person."

Image zoom Rebel Wilson and friend Nicole HGTV

Wilson admitted that while it was a little "weird to go from like hairdresser and client to friends," but the duo became steadfast pals after Nicole came with her on her Pitch Perfect press tour in Australia.

"She took me to Australia with her and I got to meet her family and I just knew that she was just a solid, normal individual and just so kind to people and our friendship just flourished after that," Nicole said of Wilson. "She’s more family than a friend... and even as much stardom as she’s gone through over the years she’s still the same person."

"She’s so genuine and heartfelt and when she gives me advice it's from the heart," Wilson added of Nicole. "She doesn’t have any vested interest in my career. She’s just an awesome person."

Once Nicole was whisked away, Drew, Jonathan and Wilson got to work, completely renovating the concrete slab that was once her backyard into a gorgeous space equipped with an outdoor kitchen, dining area, a lounge with a TV and a mini pool with a fireplace. They even touched up the front lawn with some grass and a new driveway.

Image zoom Rebel Wilson and the Property Brothers HGTV

"To have her whole backyard and front lawn done for her, I'm sure, it's like a huge relief off her mind," Wilson said. "Now, instead of worrying about that kind of stuff, she can just enjoy it and enjoy her weekends and have a lot of fun out there."

When Nicole finally got to see the surprise renovation, she was brought to tears at the sight of her new space.

"This is incredible. I can’t believe this. It’s better than what I could have even imagined," said Nicole through tears. "There was nothing in the backyard and for years I had to just look at concrete and this is beyond what I would have even, could have even imagined. The memories that I’m going to be able to have back here with family and friends is just really special."

"You work so hard and then you can come here at the end of the day and chill," Wilson said.

Celebrity IOU airs Mondays at 9pm ET on HGTV.