Room of the Week: Rebecca Minkoff's Kitchen Makeover Will Cure Your Fear of Color

Rebecca Minkoff wants nothing to do with neutrals.

Whether dreaming up new handbags for her celeb-favorite line — Reese Witherspoon and Whitney Port are fans — or picking out furniture for her Brooklyn home, the fashion designer knowns how to embrace bold color in a smart way and inspire you to do the same.

When the entrepreneur and mom of two recently teamed up with The Studio at One Kings Lane‘s Alexander Reid to give her family’s apartment a stylish and kid-friendly revamp, she found a way to incorporate daring hues in the busiest (and blah-est) room of the house: the kitchen.

It’s no surprise that kitchens are the room in which people most often choose to play it safe with color. Cabinets and appliances are big investments and a pain to replace should your tastes change down the line. But Minkoff has the perfect design advice to quell your fears: “Keep the color to the accents and keep the base neutral; then you can always swap out as seasons change,” she told PEOPLE.

In her cook space, the peacock blue barstools — not the more permanent and pricey pieces — bring the fun.

Little accent pieces carry on the palette in a range of rich blues: cookware and utensil storage around the stove as well as the glassware and baskets on the open shelves make the whole space feel cohesive and thought through.

As Minkoff explains to One Kings Lane, “When I walk into the apartment now, my mood brightens. Sometimes you have to push yourself outside of your comfort zone to get something that makes you happier in the end.”