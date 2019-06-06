See Inside the New Real World House in Atlanta — and Meet Some of the Cast!

The Real World reboot will feature seven new faces and one familiar star — an incredible house filled with features to incite plenty of drama.

On the forthcoming Real World: Atlanta, which premieres on Facebook Watch on June 13, cast members will laugh, cry and get into screaming matches at a home at an impressive home complete with trendy decor, a backyard pool, and of course, a jacuzzi.

In a video tour that premiered exclusively with PEOPLE (above), some of the show’s stars lead a walk-through of the impressive pad, showing off their favorite features — and the areas where things get real.

“This is our front door, where we spend most of our time waiting on Dondre and Justin to come downstairs because they are getting all beautiful and s—t,” Tovah, a 26-year-old caseworker for Child Protective Services, says of their entryway.

A modern living area, complete with yellow walls with bikes hanging on them, white arm chairs, and a purple love seat is the main spot for the roommates to hang out. But it’s, the massive blue sectional decorated with tasseled throw pillows that’s the focal point of the room. As Tovah explains, that’s “where we all scream at each other and cry.”

The living area flows seamlessly into the kitchen with an eat-in island and faux brick wallpaper. Dondre, 25, who ET reports is a “proud Republican” and “in the midst of his coming out journey as he discovers his identity as a black Trump supporter,” explains that the kitchen is his “favorite” part of the house.

The home, which boasts an open floor plan, also features a wooden dining table surrounded by red stools, where the cast “draw and talk and have discussions,” Clint, a 28-year-old Instagram celebrity from a small town explains.

According to Yasmin, a body-positive model and art teacher in a youth detention center, this is her haven in the house, where she often can be found “drawing boobs with eyes as nipples.”

While the house is full of funky decor, it’s light on a few necessary amenities. The cast seemingly all share one shower, and there are between two and three people assigned to each bedroom.

Of course, The Real World house wouldn’t be the same without a confessional room, which is soundproofed so the cast can “talk s—”, without being overheard, according to Yasmin.

Outside, the space is built for relaxation (and ready for a pool party!) with lounge chairs, outdoor tables, a fitness area, a pool and jacuzzi.

The Real World: Atlanta premieres Thursday June 13 at at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.