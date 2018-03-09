We Tried It: Can a Foam Mattress in a Box Really Replace Your Old Spring Bed?

What It Is: Real Sleep by Real Simple, a new mattress in a box

Who Tried It: Maria Mercedes Lara, PEOPLE Digital’s Programming Director

Level of Difficulty: Easy — you can literally do this in your sleep.

About the Process: Like most people, I had heard of the new trend of memory foam mattresses that are delivered straight to your door in a box, but I was always skeptical if it was really as convenient — and as comfortable — as all the ads made it seem. However, when I heard our sister publication Real Simple announced that they were coming out with an editor-approved mattress, Real Sleep, I knew that I had to give it a whirl.

The shipping process was easy — the mattress arrived quickly and was indeed packed inside a large box. I was nervous that I would have to let the bed “rise” for at least 24 hours. The Real Sleep packaging explained, though, that my new bed would actually be ready to go after giving it a few minutes to fluff up once I removed its plastic wrapping.

Now the big question — is it comfortable? Oh my god, yes.

I generally prefer a firmer mattress but knew going in that most made from memory foam aren’t as firm as traditional spring products. That said, there was a tiny adjustment period going from spring to foam. The first night I had to take a few minutes to find a comfortable sleeping position but, come morning, I found it nearly impossible to get out of bed because the mattress was just so comfortable. By the second night I was a foam mattress convert.

Aside from being super comfy there were some other big bonuses for me with the Real Sleep mattresses: It’s made with the cleanest manufacturing process in the industry, and the mattress is toxin-free so it doesn’t contain phthalates or formaldehyde. It also has virtually no Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and is made with only natural flame retardants.

The Verdict: If you are looking to switch to a foam mattress, you should definitely give Real Sleep a try. But be warned, you might never want to get out of bed again.

Get Real Sleep by Real Simple, starting at $540