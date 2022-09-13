First Look: See Inside the 'Real Simple' Home 2022 with Rooms by The Home Edit, Dabito and More!

A beachy bungalow is ready for its close-up as this year's 2022 Real Simple Home.

The home takes inspiration from its coastal Florida location in the Rosemary Beach community, showcasing a modern, three-story retreat that offers multifunctional spaces and clever organizational solutions. Nine notable designers, including The Home Edit and Dabito were tapped to redesign and reimagine the space. (Real Simple is owned by PEOPLE's parent company, Dotdash Meredith.)

Each designer incorporated different elements of contemporary coastal design into the space, according to the publication, using pops of color, pattern and texture to make the home stand out with both functionality and beauty.

Designer Dabito, founder of Old Brand New, offered insight on his part of the project, and emphasized how he was inspired by the home's prime beachside setting.

"For me, motifs of seaweed and underwater life influenced the living room, while my fellow designers implemented splashy prints, breezy shades of blue, and show-stopping natural murals into spaces that are built for entertaining and lounging after a day at the beach," he said.

The Home Edit team's touch can be seen in the laundry room, kitchen and closets, which feature the brand's trademark rainbow organization.

The full lineup of design talents who had a hand in realizing the house also includes Clara Jung of Banner Day Interiors, Erin Wheeler of Sunny Circle Studio, Gina Gutierrez of Gina Rachelle Design, Kelly Finley of Joy Street Design, and Real Simple's own Erica Finamore, Katie Holdefehr and Leslie Corona.

A multifunctional loft and cozy outdoor porch add casual touches to the project, which was part of the mission for Real Simple.

"This isn't some highfalutin 'show home,' this space is full of real inspiration and accessible ideas," the magazine's editor in chief Lauren Iannotti said. "We offer actionable ways to create a place that's beautiful, comfortable and uniquely yours."

A virtual tour of the home is now available to view, and the project is featured in the October issue on sale Sept. 16.

Those in the neighborhood can tour the house in person from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, with proceeds from tickets benefiting the Rosemary Beach Foundation and Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, Florida.

See more of the 2022 Real Simple Home on realsimple.com and in the October issue of Real Simple.