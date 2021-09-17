Real Simple Reveals 2021 Idea House with Rooms Designed by Emily Henderson, Delia Kenza and More!

The brand teamed up with Gialluisi Custom Homes for an extensive renovation of a 1902 Victorian in Westfield, N.J.

The importance and purpose of home has evolved in countless ways over the last year-and-a-half, and the 2021 Real Simple Home has adapted and expanded to inspire design lovers old and new.

This year, Real Simple (which is published by PEOPLE's parent company, Meredith) teamed up with Gialluisi Custom Homes for an extensive renovation on a Victorian home from 1902 in Westfield, N.J. Editor-in-Chief Liz Vaccariello offers a look inside the space in a special video tour.

"It's no longer just a place where you eat, sleep and entertain family and friends," Vaccariello she says. "Now, people want so much more out of every nook and cranny and space and room."

The living room (top) was designed by Home Ec. owner Natalie Papier, who Vaccariello notes utilizes Earth tones in a "brilliant use of color" to give the space a "funky feel."

Delia Kenza designed the dynamic kitchen, contrasting dark appliances and top cabinets with silver-grey cabinetry on the lower half. She installed eye-catching marble countertops and a backsplash by Cosentino.

She went for a similar concept in the dining room with rolling chairs that can be tucked under the rounded table.

Upstairs, the primary suite includes a bedroom designed by Emily Henderson and blogger Keyanna Bowen of East & Lane. The two paired a floral wallpaper on the top half of the wall with white shiplap on the bottom.

The penny tile flooring found in the primary suite's bathroom creates a unique contrast with the purple floral walls in the main bedroom. The room is outfitted with white fixtures and cabinetry with gold accents.

Another bedroom, designed by Nikki Boyd of At Home with Nikki, adopted a similar feel to the main bedroom by utilizing the same wallpaper, but in pink. The room also includes a walk-in closet and what Boyd calls a "clothing care drawer."

The house also includes a home office and Zoom room with multiple backdrops, a multifunctional basement, an uber-organized laundry room and a mudroom strategically planned for families on the go.