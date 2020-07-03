The four-story town house has been listed for approximately $11 million

Real-Life House That Inspired 101 Dalmatians Hits the Market for First Time in 37 Years

The English townhouse that purportedly inspired author Dodie Smith's The Hundred and One Dalmatians — which was later animated into a 1961 Disney movie — has been put on the market for the first time in over 37 years, according to Beauchamp Estates.

Located on Albert Terrace in London’s Primrose Hill area, the four-story residence spans across 4,876 square foot of space and is currently listed for £8.95 million (approximately $11 million), Beauchamp Estates — which is holding the listing — said in a press release.

Built in 1847 and last sold in the '80s, the eight-bedroom, four-bathroom home features a pale pink exterior and front gardens similar to the drawings by illustrators Janet and Anne Johnston that were published in Smith’s 1956 novel.

The ground floor features a drawing room, cloakroom and kitchenette that would have been Nanny Cook's domain, Beauchamp Estates notes.

Meanwhile, the first floor boasts a main reception hall that interconnects with a dining room and open-plan family kitchen — a modern feature for such a historic home.

A bedroom suite and a study much like the one where Dalmatian lover Roger would play the piano are located on the second floor, according to the real estate firm.

The top floor of the home boasts two more bedrooms and a rooftop terrace overlooking the neighborhood where Smith wrote that dogs Pongo and Perdita would go for walks together.

According to literary searchers, Smith lived in the nearby Dorset Square with her nine Dalmatians and would often take her dogs on walks around Primrose Hill. She got the idea for her story during a dinner party at a friend's house in the neighborhood when a guest observed that her Dalmatians “would make a lovely fur coat," Beauchamp Estates noted.

The first edition of Smith's novel included drawings of a semi-detached house with a pillared portico and glass-paneled front door almost identical to the one found on the home on Albert Terrace.

Disney later used the book as inspiration for concept art for its animated film of the same name.

Subsequently, the animated adaptation spawned into 1996's 101 Dalmatians, a live-action movie starring Glenn Close as the villain Cruella de Vil, and the 2000 sequel 102 Dalmatians.